Mumbai (Maharashtra), November 20 (ANI): The National Capital Region (NCR) has emerged as a leader in residential real estate growth, recording an impressive 56 per cent rise in the average ticket size of homes sold, according to the latest ANAROCK report.

The average ticket size in NCR increased from approximately Rs 93 lakh in H1 FY2024 to over Rs 1.45 crore in H1 FY2025, reflecting a significant post-pandemic shift towards luxury housing.

During H1 FY2025, NCR saw the sale of approximately 32,120 units worth Rs 46,611 crore, compared to 32,315 units worth Rs 30,154 crore in H1 FY2024. While the number of units sold dipped slightly by 1 per cent, the total value of sold inventory surged by 55 per cent, underlining the growing demand for premium homes in the region.

Across India's top seven cities, the real estate market witnessed sales of approximately 2,27,400 units worth Rs 2,79,309 crore during H1 FY2025.

This marked a slight 3 per cent decline in unit sales compared to 2,35,200 units worth Rs 2,35,800 crore in H1 FY2024. However, the total sales value increased by 18 per cent, driven by the rising popularity of high-value homes. The average ticket size across these cities rose to Rs 1.23 crore in H1 FY2025 from Rs 1 crore in H1 FY2024.

Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group, commented on the trend, said, "The luxury housing segment continues to gain momentum, with rising average ticket sizes in most cities. Despite a marginal drop in unit sales, the total value of sales saw a sharp increase, highlighting the shift towards high-value homes."

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) retained its leadership in overall sales value but saw no change in its average ticket size, which remained at Rs 1.47 crore. MMR registered a marginal increase in unit sales to 77,735 in H1 FY2025, with a total sales value of Rs 1,14,529 crore, up from Rs 1,12,356 crore in H1 FY2024.

Bengaluru saw the second-highest growth in average ticket size among the top seven cities, rising 44 per cent from Rs 84 lakh in H1 FY2024 to Rs 1.21 crore in H1 FY2025. The city recorded stable unit sales at 31,381, while the total value of these sales rose significantly to Rs 37,863 crore.

In Hyderabad, the average ticket size grew by 37 per cent, reaching Rs 1.15 crore in H1 FY2025 from RS 84 lakh in H1 FY2024. Despite a 7 per cent decline in unit sales to 27,820, the city's total sales value increased to Rs 31,993 crore.

Chennai also experienced significant growth in average ticket size, which rose by 31 per cent to Rs 95 lakh in H1 FY2025. While unit sales dropped to 9,531, the total value of these sales climbed to Rs 9,015 crore, highlighting the impact of the shift towards premium homes.

In Pune, the average ticket size increased by 29 per cent to Rs 85 lakh. The city witnessed sales of 40,190 units worth Rs 34,033 crore in H1 FY2025, compared to RS 28,590 crore for 43,560 units in H1 FY2024.

Kolkata saw a relatively modest 16 per cent increase in its average ticket size, which rose to Rs 61 lakh in H1 FY2025. However, both unit sales and sales value declined, with the city recording Rs 5,265 crore in H1 FY2025 compared to Rs 5,851 crore in H1 FY2024. (ANI)

