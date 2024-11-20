Memes have become the new and favourite universal language used online. Every day we come across new memes based on specific events and characters. Memes are images or reels that convey commentary on various issues, events, and ideas. The latest meme that is going viral online is the ‘My New Character Meme.’ This meme features a human-like brown dog dressed in a grey turtle neck sweater, blue jeans and red sneakers. He is an amalgamation of the iconic characters Arthur from an iconic 90s show and Charlie from the animated adult series Smiling Friends. He symbolises the laid-back attitude to life and is known as ‘just a chill guy.’ Unlike the usual memes that are created around a festival, event, or issue, the chill guy memes are unique as they do not focus on any of these. Here’s all you need to know about it. My New Character Meme Explained: What Is ‘My New Character Is a Chill Guy’ Meme? Everything To Know About the Viral TikTok Trend.

‘Just a Chill Guy Meme’ Explained

The ‘Just a Chill Guy’ meme, also called the ‘My New Character’ meme or ‘My New Character Is a Chill Guy’ meme, features a humanoid dog. The ‘chill’ character has a smirk on his face with his hands casually placed in his pockets. The memes centre around this character, whose whole deal is about being nonchalant, chill, and low-key in life. The meme first appeared in 2023 and gained popularity on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The trendy character gives life advice and urges people to ignore the stresses and hustle and bustle of life and instead focus on themselves. The meme soon gained traction online, including on the popular social media platform TikTok.

The character was created by a user named @PhillipBanks. Eventually content creators created different meme templates and trending Instagram reels using the character. The popularity of the character stems from how many netizens find the advice relatable. Many netizens feel they can relate to the character as he represents emotional detachment, simplicity, minimal effort, and does not care much about what is happening in the world. Here are some of the best ‘Just a Chill Guy’ memes. 'Cheen Tapak Dum Dum' Funny Memes and Reels Go Viral! Chhota Bheem Villain's 'Takiya Kalam' 'Chin Tapak Dam Dam' Ringtone Is on Everyone's Mind.

Just a Chill Guy

The meme going down in the history books by the end of 2024🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/oONiz9AR1b — juice (@YorzTrulyJuice) November 20, 2024

I Know Peace!

i know peace because i'm a chill guy pic.twitter.com/WMiJc2CmPC — Jake🕊️ (@luvalwaysjake) November 20, 2024

'My New Character' Meme

New Love Language

New love language “i am just a chill guy” pic.twitter.com/AGaTvj2EXY — 狂喜 (@magic_afc) November 20, 2024

This Needs to Stop?

Nah this meme needs to stop… pic.twitter.com/I7O1j7SOp3 — ֆ օ Ᏸ (@StoryofBarnes) November 20, 2024

The ‘chill guy’ is now part of pop culture and is going viral online again. The creativity, along with the hidden messages and advice, is what is keeping the unique character trending for months together. Netizens too are not holding back and sharing their takes on the meme. The memes are perfect for the people who choose to ignore the chaos around them and remain unbothered.

