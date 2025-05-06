NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 6: Netrack is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2025 BICSI India Annual Conference & Exhibition, a leading event set to shape the future of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry. It was hosted at The Westin Mumbai Garden City on April 11, 2025. It revolved around the theme "Building Next-Gen Data Centers and Smart ICT Infrastructure" - a subject that resonates deeply with Netrack's mission of driving innovation and excellence in infrastructure solutions.

As one of the industry's most important gatherings, the event brings together innovators, leaders, and professionals from across the ICT spectrum. The event promises a rich blend of learning, networking, and inspiration. For attendees, it offered more than just conversations - it delivered impact and value for the future. At the event, Netrack sponsored the lunch offering attendees a chance to network and connect in a relaxed setting.

Netrack's booth featured its iRack solutions, designed to meet the demands of modern data centers with scalable, space-efficient infrastructure. The event saw an impressive turnout of 350 to 400 delegates, including industry professionals, decision-makers, and technology enthusiasts, all eager to explore the latest trends and innovations shaping the ICT landscape.

Through this year's BICSI event, participants gained the following;

- Expanding their network, building meaningful, long-term connections with industry peers, experts, and thought leaders. This helped them strengthen their professional circle and open doors to future collaborations.

- Advancing career with industry insights and discovering the latest innovations and disruptive trends that are shaping ICT. This helped participants gain valuable perspectives to upgrade skills and knowledge for future endeavors.

- Participating in hands-on workshops and live demonstrations that gave an exposure to industry best practices.

-The event offered the participants an opportunity to earn Continuing Education Credits (CECs), supporting the renewal and advancement of their BICSI credentials and elevating their professional standing.

- Overall, the event was thought-provoking with sessions and educational talks designed to energize one's professional journey.

Netrack's involvement in this event highlights the dedication to pushing the boundaries of intelligent ICT infrastructure. Netrack's solutions are designed to support next-generation data centers racks, and this conference aligns perfectly with that mission to empower organizations with smart, reliable, and future-ready systems. It was an exciting journey for Netrack to support a platform that brings value to the ICT community and reflects - innovation, learning, and collaboration.

