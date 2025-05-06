Star Liverpool FC right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold who has been a part of the Reds for the last 20 years has formally announced his decision to leave the English Premier League 2024-25 champions after the ongoing season ends. Speculations of the 26-year-old joining Spanish giants Real Madrid CF have already been active for the past months. Now, the chances of Trent Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid are the strongest and several reports are claiming that the deal has already been confirmed. Trent Alexander-Arnold To Join Real Madrid? Star Footballer Reportedly Set To Sign Five-Year Deal With La Liga Giants After Liverpool Exit.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a Liverpool legend by now. The star side-back has been a part of the club since 2004. He got promoted to the senior team in 2016. Being an integral part of Liverpool FC since then, he has had a fairytale journey. Trent Alexander-Arnold has won almost every major trophy with the side, including the UEFA Champions League 2018-19, EPL 2019-2020 and EPL 2024-25. Besides, he has also been a part of Liverpool when they won UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, and many more silverware. Trent Alexander-Arnold Announces Liverpool Exit at End of 2024–25 Season, Says ‘Hardest Decision I’ve Ever Made’ (Watch Video).

Now, if the multiple claims are to be believed, Trent Alexander-Arnold is gearing up to join Real Madrid CF after playing for Liverpool's senior side in 352 matches. Now, the real question that does the rounds is if Trent Alexander-Arnold will be able to play for Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, as he has said he will be leaving Liverpool after the 2024-25 season ends.

Will Departing Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Be Eligible To Play For Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Trent Alexander-Arnold's present contract with Liverpool FC expires on July 30, 2025. So, if he joins Real Madrid CF even immediately after that date, he will be missing the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group phase matches, which are scheduled to be played on June 18 against Al Hilal, June 22 against Pachua, and June 27 against Salzburg. Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti Agrees To Take Over As Brazil National Football Team Head Coach in June: Reports.

However, in that scenario, Trent Alexander-Arnold will be available for Real Madrid in the later stages if they qualify as FIFA Club World Cup 2025 allows clubs to register players during a special in-tournament window between June 27 and July 3. Multiple reports also claim that Real Madrid are willing to pay Liverpool to transfer Trent Alexander-Arnold early and get the English defender available for the entire competition.

