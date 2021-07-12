Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], July 12 (ANI/PNN): The medical exam NEET is scheduled to be held on 1st August 2021. NEET provides 90,000 seats in MBBS and BDS colleges in India. The exam is taken by 1.6 million students.

The anxiety of global pandemic and delayed exams has dampened the spirits of the students leaving them with fewer options and resources to look up to.

Dr. George Turner, Academic Dean for Pre-Clinical Sciences decided to step up during such testing times. He very quickly understood the situations of the NEET students and has offered up to 40% scholarships on a merit basis to the Indian students in the college with which he is associated, that is, Metropolitan University, College of Medicine.

This scholarship is for NEET students who wish to pursue their medical studies from the USA. These scholarships will largely benefit the students and will help them to re-locate with a safe community and explore the vast opportunities that lie there. Dr. Turner's initiative will help students who might miss out on opportunities here in India.

Metropolitan University is an international-oriented university. Their academic faculty comes from all over the world. The university challenges its students to actively participate in the academic community and trains them to be analytical thinkers and committed to medical academics.

The university will be providing scholarships to Indian students strictly on a merit basis and will also ensure transparency in the admission process to keep it seamless. Metropolitan University College of Medicine is driven by a rich global culture and provides students the moral traits of compassion and kindness necessary for a successful medical career. It aims to facilitate medical aspirants in clinical practice, medicine development, medical & biological research, patient care, healthcare development.

Efforts are made to feed the curiosity of the students by various hands-on experiments, stimulating case studies. The university is also equipped with leading classroom technology, laboratories, equipment, research facilities. Students, therefore, have access to the best resources to fuel their knowledge.

More details regarding admissions and courses can be found at https://www.metropolitanmedschool.net/

