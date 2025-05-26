VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 26: NextReach.AI, a powerful, data-first platform, has officially launched to transform how brands discover, evaluate, and collaborate with influencers.

Addressing a key challenge in today's marketing environment, the inefficiencies of influencer discovery and the over-dependence on costly intermediaries, NextReach.AI brings a smarter, transparent, and results-driven approach to influencer marketing. It is the only platform which gives pricing, contact number and profile insights of creators - all in one place.

Described as a "Google for influencer discovery," the platform gives brands access to a verified and diverse database of over 25,000+ influencers and growing. Each profile undergoes a stringent vetting process, evaluating follower authenticity, engagement rate, audience demographics, content relevance, and performance history. With advanced filters spanning average views, content genre, geographical location, audience type, etc, marketers can fine-tune searches with ease and accuracy.

"Having interacted with numerous brand owners over the years, we identified a recurring frustration, finding the right influencers often required dedicated teams or expensive agencies, and even then, the results were inconsistent. That is what inspired us to build NextReach.AI. Our goal was to create a platform that simplifies discovery, ensures transparency, and eliminates middlemen who often inflate prices without guaranteeing returns," said Chetan Agrawal, Co-founder, NextReach.AI.

The platform's algorithm delivers more than just surface-level metrics. It offers smart recommendations that prioritize ROI over mere popularity, factoring in alignment with a brand's messaging and audience goals. While the current version focuses on intelligent ranking and demographic insights, future updates will include predictive performance analytics, content optimization features, and deeper ROI measurement powered by machine learning.

NextReach.AI also prioritizes pricing transparency. Brands can view influencer rate cards and initiate direct contact for negotiation, eliminating ambiguity, DMs and follow-ups. This direct model allows marketers greater control and agility over campaign planning, budget allocation, and outcome tracking.

Already, the platform has driven impactful campaigns across sectors--from fitness collaborations in wellness to event promotions that boosted ticket sales. With its intuitive interface, real-time filters, and actionable data, NextReach.AI brings much-needed simplicity to a traditionally fragmented process.

As influencer marketing continues to shift, with the rise of micro-influencers, regional campaigns, and short-form video content, NextReach.AI is designed to adapt. The platform is suited for both emerging startups and established enterprises looking for efficient and data-driven digital engagement strategies.

NextReach.AI represents a new standard in influencer marketing built on accessibility, trust, and performance.

For more information, visit www.nextreach.ai

