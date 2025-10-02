PRNewswire

Singapore, October 2: Ngee Ann Academy (NAA) - the private education arm of the Ngee Ann Kongsi - and the UK's Newcastle University will unveil a new partnership to expand access to quality tertiary education in energy management, a discipline of growing importance across the region.

This new partnership will mark several significant firsts:

- Built on a cross-disciplinary foundation, the programme equips students with specialised skills in emerging fields like AI-driven energy management -- aligning directly with future industry demands,

- This world-class collaboration aims to cultivate experts capable of driving transformative change in energy management in Singapore and across the region, and

- For the first time, Ngee Ann Academy will welcome regional applicants, while Newcastle University will deliver the programme through its full-time academic faculty based in Singapore -- ensuring academic rigour, combined with expertise tailored to needs and perspectives from the region and continuing to work closely with industry.

Both Ngee Ann Academy and UK's Newcastle University expect to finalise the collaboration on 16 October 2025.

"Rooted in a rich legacy of educational excellence, The Ngee Ann Kongsi has long shaped Singapore's learning journey -- from foundational schooling to tertiary advancement. In recent years, we have built reputation for delivering high-quality tertiary private higher education, aimed at developing talent in areas that are consistent and relevant to Singapore's future needs," said Ngee Ann Academy CEO Kelly Koh.

"In collaborating with a top-tier tertiary institution like Newcastle University, we expect to nurture talent in areas like renewable energy that will become increasingly relevant to a region that aims to deliver on greater eco-sustainability in the future," he said.

Professor Jonathan Galloway, CEO and Provost, Newcastle University in Singapore, said: "Newcastle University wanted to launch Master"s programmes working with a very well regarded local partner that has a strong focus on the quality of education and delivering exceptional student services.

"The programme takes inspiration from our outstanding MSc programmes being offered in the UK, and is delivered in Singapore by Newcastle University local faculty who have regional insights, perspectives and strong industry connections. The energy sector insight offered by the programme provides an outstanding platform for our Master"s students to deepen their employability skills and enhance their professional networks and opportunities." he said.

"The partnership will offer exciting and industry-relevant education and training opportunities in Singapore," he added.

Journey of Ngee Ann Academy

In 1998, the Ngee Ann Kongsi set up Ngee Ann Education Holdings with the goal of providing best-in-class tertiary education. By 2018, it marked a significant milestone by partnering with King's College London to offer the Bachelor of Science in Nursing with Honours (Top-up) -- driven by its recognition that professional nursing talent is central to Singapore's healthcare ecosystem, especially in community care, home-based services and aged care.

"Since the programme's launch, graduates were highly sought after for their skills in patient care, medication administration and other clinical competencies," said Mr Koh.

Building on its experience in developing nursing talent, NAA believes that growing expertise in eco-sustainability and renewable energy is mission-critical for the future of economies and communities, he added. In looking for a best-in-class partnership, identified Newcastle as the most suitable partner.

Similarly, Newcastle University was seeking to launch Master's programmes in partnership with a local partner that prioritises educational quality and exceptional student services. "NAA partners with a selected group of leading universities -- including members of the research intensive UK Russell Group and the Australian Go8 -- and the collaboration reflects the high standards and strong reputations of both institutions", said Prof Galloway.

MSc in Energy Management (Renewable Enterprise)

The first Master's programme launched as part of the collaboration is a one year programme expected to enroll its first two cohorts in September 2026 and January 2027 respectively. As this is a Master's programme, applicants must hold a good undergraduate degree from a recognised university. The undergraduate degree may be from different disciplines including those that are not engineering or science based, for example in business, management, geography or planning.

Carefully curated to meet evolving industry needs, the programme comprises three distinct elements: discourses on climate change and sustainability within the regional context; practical modules on achieving efficient energy management; and enhanced understanding of compliance and regulation.

In short, the programme equips students with the technical, managerial and entrepreneurial skills essential for a career in energy, renewable technology and sustainability.

