New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/SRV): After setting a good client base in the US and UK for all the flavours of accounting i.e. Bookkeeping, Financial accounting, Managerial accounting, and Income taxes; NimbleFinCorp has decided to provide its services in India as well.

For their launch, NimbleFinCorp is offering its various accounting packages at a lower rate to help all the business owners who want to digitize their books of accounts and wish to shift from one accounting platform to another.

NimbleFinCorp is offering two sets of packages for startups and well-established firms - One, to shift from one accounting platform to another and the other, to digitize their books of accounts.

NimbleFinCorp has hourly, monthly and yearly packages. One can choose between these cost-effective packages for their accounting needs irrespective of their industry.

Accounting packages start from Rs 500.

Apart from these specific packages, NimbleFinCorp provides services in preparing a chart of accounts (COA), data entry of day-to-day transactions, bank reconciliation, payroll entry, preparing general monthly financial statements(FS), maintaining general ledger & passing adjustment entries, preparation of balance Sheet(BS), profit & loss statement (P&L), statement of cash flow, review of financial statements, cost statement preparation, providing various reports to clients for tax return.

NimbleFinCorp has a team of certified professionals who have hands-on knowledge of the different accounting software like Quickbooks, Zoho Books, Xero, Tally ERP, Busy, Miracle, Marg ERP9, Freshbooks, Wave and Saral and can help business owners choose the right software for their business as well as help them with accurate and error-free transitions.

Industries to which NimbleFinCorp cater are Real Estate Industry, Retail and Wholesale Industry, Hospitality Industry, Non-Profit organizations Industry, Transportation Industry, Manufacturing Industry and Service Industry.

NimbleFinCorp has a set process of onboarding a client and working on client tasks. The process starts with an acquaintance - where the focus is on building client relationships with clear and straightforward communication. The next Step, is to understand the current state of the client's cash flow followed by implementing the necessary bookkeeping tasks and financial accounting. NimbleFinCorp provides constant updates as per the client's requirements and answers all their queries whenever needed.

To know about the packages and to get an early bird discount, you may contact them at sales@nimblefincorp.com or you can WhatsApp them at +91 9664636762

Nimblefincorp is an accounting company located in India, providing global accounting solutions to national and international clients. We aim to simplify your business operations by becoming your dedicated offshore accounting partner.

