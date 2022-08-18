Despite their 16-run loss at the hands of Pakistan, Netherlands would have been proud of the way they fought against a much fancied opponent in the series opener. The second ODI now is a decider for the home side as another loss and they will lose the series against Pakistan. The opener at Rotterdam was a high scoring encounter with both sets of batsmen enjoying their time in the middle. Pakistan in particular had their key players like Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman look settled which is positive news considering they have some crucial tournaments coming up. For the Dutch, the idea should be to play more competitive cricket which brings out the best in them. NED vs PAK Dream 11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI For Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2022 at Hazelaarweg.

Vikramjit Singh set the platform for the hosts with a well taken 65 up the order, although his strike rate was well below par in modern day cricket. Tom Cooper and Scott Edwards looked dangerous with the pair scoring some quick fire runs. As long as they were batting, the Dutch did look like causing an upset. The team will need to work on their bowling though with the unit failing to exert any kind of pressure on the visitors.

Fakhar Zaman scored a century for Pakistan and when the opener is in form, there are not many bowling attacks that can stop him. He will once again be the man to watch out for in the Pakistani batting unit. Babar Azam is an ever dependable performer but it was Shadab Khan who stole the show in the 1st ODI with a 28 ball 48. Shaheen Afridi missed the last game and his availability is in doubt for today's match as well.

Pakistan vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs Netherlands 2nd ODI 2022 will be played on August 18, 2022 (Thursday). The PAK vs NED game will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam and it is scheduled to begin at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 11:00 AM local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI 2022?

In India, there are no official broadcasters of the Pakistan tour of Netherlands 2022. Hence fans will not be able to watch the match on their TV sets. In Pakistan, PAK vs NED 2nd ODI will be televised on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch the Pakistan vs Netherlands 2nd ODI 2022 match on online platforms. FanCode will live stream the game on its official website and app. Fans in Pakistan can watch the game on PTV Sports live streaming TV app. Pakistan will not be taking the Netherlands lightly and will go all out to secure the series win today.

