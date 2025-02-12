NewsVoir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 12: The students of NIPS Hotel Management Institute achieved a remarkable milestone by winning the top honors in the Lunch/Dinner (30-50% Millet Composition) category at the prestigious Amrut AICTE Millet Recipe Competition. Held on October 25, 2024, at the AICTE Headquarters in New Delhi, the grand finale brought together 88 teams from an initial pool of 1,298 entries. NIPS emerged as a shining star, reaffirming its position as a trailblazer in culinary education and innovation.

Also Read | Powerbeats Pro 2 Premium Earbuds Launched in India by Apple's Company Beats With Unique 'Heart Rate Monitoring' Through Ear; Know Price, Features and Specifications.

This victory is a testament to the creativity, hard work, and dedication of NIPS students, as well as the invaluable guidance and expertise of the institute's esteemed faculty. By mentoring students and fostering their culinary talent, NIPS faculty have played a pivotal role in achieving this national recognition.

The competition aimed to promote the use of millets as a sustainable and nutritious ingredient while providing an unparalleled platform for aspiring chefs to showcase their innovation. Five teams from NIPS participated in the qualification round in January 2024, demonstrating their culinary prowess with millet-based dishes that seamlessly blended tradition with modernity. After rigorous evaluation over several months, two NIPS teams advanced to the grand finale, setting a new benchmark for excellence.

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Results: Juventus Beat PSV Eindhoven, Paris Saint Germain Down Brest in Play-Off First Leg.

In the finale, participants competed across three primary categories-Breakfast/Snacks, Lunch/Dinner, and Desserts-divided further based on millet composition. Each team had one hour to craft two exceptional dishes that balanced flavor, nutrition, and creativity. NIPS' winning team impressed the judges with their innovative approach, securing the top position in the Lunch/Dinner (30-50% Millet Composition) category.

"Participating in this competition has been a life-changing experience," said Sajid Ali Lashkar, a member of the winning team. "It has taught us how to innovate while staying rooted in tradition, and the support we received from our mentors was invaluable."

Dr. Vivek Pathak, Founder Director, NIPS added, "We are immensely proud of our students for their outstanding performance at the Amrut AICTE Millet Recipe Competition. Their success reflects not only their talent and hard work but also the high-quality education, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and exceptional mentorship at NIPS. Achievements like this prepare our students for global careers, ensuring they are industry-ready and equipped to excel in the competitive culinary landscape."

This accomplishment underscores NIPS' commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and excellence in culinary education. The competition, celebrated for promoting millets as a key ingredient for healthier and more sustainable lifestyles, provided the perfect stage for students to push the boundaries of creativity and contribute to the future of food practices.

Looking ahead, NIPS is inspired to continue its journey of excellence, participating in prestigious events and nurturing the next generation of culinary leaders. With its world-class infrastructure, cutting-edge kitchens, and exposure to industry platforms, NIPS is dedicated to shaping careers and transforming talent into success.

NIPS Hotel Management Institute is a leading institution dedicated to shaping future leaders in the hospitality industry. Renowned for its innovative teaching methodologies and emphasis on practical skills, NIPS equips students with the tools and knowledge to excel in culinary arts, hospitality management, and beyond.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)