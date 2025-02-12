Mumbai, February 12: Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds are launched in India at a premium price of INR 29,900. Built for athletes and those preferring an active lifestyle, the new earbuds from Beats come with heart rate monitoring through the ears. The Powerbeats Pro 2 sale will officially be live in India starting from February 13, 2025 (tomorrow). The Powerbeats Pro 2 is officially available from Apple's official website.

The earbuds come with all the premium features and specifications to offer fitness enthusiasts a complete package while they work out. Apple-owned Beats also performs well when calling and listening to audio.

Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 Features and Specifications

At INR 29,900, Apple has included various premium features within this Powerbeats Pro 2 fitness earbuds, such as ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) for removing the background noises while calling others. Apple called it "the best noise cancelling we've ever developed". Its wireless charging case supports 45 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Apple Beats's earbuds come with Transparency mode and Adaptive EQ. Apple also highlighted its features, such as Ultimate Secure Fit.

Powerbeats Pro 2's highlighting feature is "Heart Rate Monitoring" for workouts. This unique feature measures a person's heartbeats through ear sensors and lets them check the numbers through a "precision-crafted LED sensor pulse" to measure blood flow. In terms of design, Apple has kept it 50% lighter than its predecessor.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 comes in various sizes, such as extra-small, small, medium, large, and extra-large, offering better comfort. It has an IPX4 rating, which is sweat—and water-resistant up to a limit. The earbuds come with a voice accelerometer and three advanced microphones. Powerbeats Pro 2 is powered by an Apple H2 chip. Apple claims that 5 minutes of charge will provide users with up to 1.5 hours of playback.

