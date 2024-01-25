New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has championed the cause of comprehensive exploration of biofuels and alternative fuels to drive unprecedented growth in the energy and power sector.

Speaking at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) summit on the Role of Bio Energy for Atmanirbhar Bharat in Energy Security and Climate Change Mitigation, Gadkari outlined a strategic shift from being a fuel importer, which constitutes 85 per cent of the fuels equivalent to around 16 lakh crores, to becoming an exporter.

Gadkari underscored the potential of utilizing surplus products like broken rice and sugarcane for ethanol production, reducing the government's need to purchase these products at MSPs.

Addressing the issue of stubble burning, he proposed encouraging farmers to sell crop residues for biofuel production, contributing to the economic upliftment of the rural, agricultural, and tribal sectors.

Highlighting the importance of policy diversification, Gadkari advocated for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, expressing optimism about the significant investment potential in BioAviation Fuel in India, with a target to build a 2 lakh crore economy.

He emphasized the need for increased ethanol production, suggesting leveraging Northeastern India's bamboo resources for ethanol production and promoting flex engines, particularly in drones, for enhanced environmental friendliness.

Sanjeev Agrawal, President of PHDCCI, praised Gadkari's visionary approach and commitment to developing qualitative, time-bound, cost-effective, and sustainable infrastructures in the country.

Agrawal said, "Apart from renewable energy, Gadkari ji is a proponent of remote connectivity. Under his supervision, over 70,000 kms of National Highways have been constructed in the last 7 years and 3,00,000 kms of new roads are being constructed currently".

He added, "He is committed towards the development of qualitative, time-bound, cost-effective and sustainable world-class infrastructures in the country. The Government of India, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, has initiated numerous policies and programs to promote bioenergy in the country".

Recognizing the government's initiatives, Agrawal mentioned that India, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, has initiated policies and programs to promote bioenergy.

Hemant Jain, Senior Vice President of PHDCCI, appreciated the shift towards green and clean sources of energy, emphasizing the adoption of Green Hydrogen and Biofuels as the future of fuels. Saket Dalmia, Immediate Former President of PHDCCI, discussed practical challenges faced by the industry and urged Gadkari for support.

Dr Venu Gopal Achanta, Director of CSIR - NPL, the Guest of Honor, briefed about various energy technologies developed by CSIR, highlighting the successful test flight of a pilot plant for Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Dr Ranjeet Mehta, Executive Director of PHDCCI, emphasized the potential of Biofuels across industries and the transportation sector, presenting an excellent opportunity for startups, MSMEs, research institutions, and corporates to be part of India's green energy transition.

Dr J P Gupta, Chair of the Environment and Climate Change Committee, highlighted the urgency of biofuels for energy security and promoting employment, aligning with the prime objective of India's Prime Minister.

The summit aimed to become a catalyst for energy transformation in the country, aligning with the vision of the Prime Minister, and garnered support from central government ministries, state government departments, and other stakeholders in transforming challenges into opportunities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)