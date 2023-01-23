New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday inaugurated several National Highway projects totalling 550 km in Madhya Pradesh.

The projects, implemented at a cost of about Rs 6,800 crore, were launched in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel, among others, the Union Road Transport and Highways ministry said in a release.

Also Read | #LOONA’s #OliviaHye Steps Down From “#GIRLSREVERSE” For Health Reasons … – Latest Tweet by Soompi.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said the two-decade-old demand of locals to construct a bridge in Betwa has been fulfilled.

The connectivity to Orchha, Jhansi, and Tikamgarh will improve with the launch of these new highways, the Union minister said.

Also Read | iPhone 15 Series To Feature Slimmer Bezels and Curved Edges; More Design Details Leaked.

Gadkari added that these projects would help tourists reach various important sites in and around Orchha, Khajuraho, Panna, Chitrakoot, Tikamgarh, and Sanchi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)