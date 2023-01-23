New Delhi, January 23 : Apple is expected to release its next-gen iPhone models – iPhone 15 by the end of this current year. Although it may seem to be a long wait, the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series has been constantly making new headlines.

Innumerable speculations and leaks regarding the upcoming new iPhone 15 series seem to be always doing the rounds on the web world. Now, as per latest reports, there’s more details about the design changes that can be expected on the iPhone 15. Read on to know. Apple’s New Patent Reveals New Crack-Resistant Foldable Display Tech To Feature on Future Foldable iPhone.

Apple iPhone 15 – Leaked Design Details :

As per the latest leaks on social media, some more details have come out about the new design changes of the upcoming iPhone 15 series. It has apparently come to light that the iPhone 15 series will be featuring curved edges ditching the flat.

Nevertheless, the iPhone series is not expected to feature curved displays, but still the flat ones.

As per the latest speculations and leaks, the iPhone 15 Pro models will be also coming with thinner bezels.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max variant, which is speculated to be rebranded as the iPhone 15 Ultra is said to be the most stunning in the lot, and may have similar styling of the Apple Watch with very thin bezels as well as curved edges.

Apple shifted back to the flat-edge design with the iPhone 12 series, which have polarized opinions. which attracted divided opinions. However, now rumours are rife about going back to the more elegant curved edge design. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra To Get Customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip.

Apple iPhone 15 – Other Details, We Know So Far :

All the devices of the upcoming iPhone 15 series are likely to flaunt the new Dynamic Island, which was first introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro models. The screen sizes are expected to remain the same. Hence, the iPhone 15 vanilla and the iPhone 15 Pro are most likely to feature a 6.1-inch display, while the higher iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra will flaunt a larger 6.7-inch screen size.

The iPhone 15 vanilla is expected to get powered by A16 Bionic chipset, while the iPhone 15 Pro will be packing in a new A17 chipset. The devices are reportedly coming with great camera enhancements, which includes a periscopic lens for the high-end model.

Other highly speculated updates on the iPhone 15 include USB Type-C port and tough buttons for the volume. Apple is also said to considerably hike the price range for the iPhone 15 Pro models. However, all these are based on leaks and speculations right now, while for confirmed details, we need to be patient.

