Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25: Nitte School of Fashion Technology and Interior Design, a constituent college recognized under Nitte (Deemed to be University), is a testimony to the educational vision of Justice K S Hegde, a legal luminary and founder of the Nitte Education Trust. A passionate advocate for rural upliftment and empowerment, Justice Hegde established the Trust in 1979 with a mission to provide quality education and healthcare to empower the youth of rural India.

With 3 campuses, 44 institutions, 160+ Programs, 27000+ students, 5500+ faculty and a legacy spanning over four decades, Nitte has impacted thousands of learners through its commitment to quality, values and forward-thinking education. Today, Nitte University holds an A+ grade from NAAC and is ranked 66th in the NIRF University Rankings 2024. Internationally, it features among the Top 600 in the QS World University Rankings Asia 2025, the Top 400 in the THE Impact Rankings 2024, and 1501+ in the THE World University Rankings 2025. In medical and health education, it is placed in the 1001+ band by THE Subject Rankings 2025. The university's commitment to sustainability is also reflected in its 252nd position in the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings 2024.

Founded in 2016, the Nitte School of Fashion Technology & Interior Design (NSFTID), Bengaluru, has quickly emerged as a centre of excellence in creative education. Offering undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programs in Fashion and Interior Design, the institution combines academic rigor with artistic expression. The campus promotes an eco-conscious and secure environment, described as safe, green and pollution-free - where students are encouraged to think critically, innovate and lead with sensitivity.

At the undergraduate level, students can pursue a Bachelor of Design (BDes) degree in either Fashion Design or Interior Design, equipping them with foundational and advanced competencies for the creative industries. Postgraduate studies include a Master of Design (MDes) in Fashion Design or Interior Design, designed for in-depth specialization and industry-readiness. The institution also provides Diploma programs in both fields for learners seeking quick, practical entry into the fashion and interior sectors.

The NSFTID campus is designed to foster a stimulating academic environment with excellent support systems. The library is open for 12 hours daily and offers a rich collection of print and digital resources accessible through unique student IDs. Career services include placement training, industry interaction sessions and campus recruitment drives. The health and wellness wing includes medical consultation, ambulance support, yoga sessions and mental wellness counselling. The IT infrastructure is fully digital with smart boards, online learning tools, campus-wide CCTV and support staff. Separate hostels for male and female students ensure safety with 24/7 surveillance. Well-equipped laboratories span across textile design, interior design, computing, language, pottery, woodworking and handloom weaving labs. Multiple indoor auditoriums and open-air amphitheatres host academic and cultural events, while extensive sports facilities support physical development. Transport services cover a 60 km radius with reliable daily bus services across Bengaluru's key zones. Additional amenities such as cafeterias, banking, ATMs, bakeries and xerox centres enhance student convenience.

Since its establishment in 2016, NSFTID has achieved numerous milestones. It began under the leadership of Prof. N.R. Shetty and launched its first-degree programs in Fashion and Interior Design under Bangalore University. In 2018, the institution's dedication to social and environmental responsibility was recognized through a Guinness World Record achievement, for contributing to the largest number of plastic bottles collected for recycling in 12 hours. This landmark initiative highlights NSFTID's efforts in sustainability, design activism and community impact. The Institution signed an MoU with Swinburne University of Technology, Malaysia in 2019. By 2019-20, students secured three university ranks. The curriculum is bolstered by more than 50 industry linkages, ensuring it remains practical and future-ready. The implementation of the National Education Policy began in 2020, along with the introduction of MSc Fashion Technology & Design programs. Awards followed, including the Best Women's Wear Design Award and National Education Excellence Award. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the college was lauded for its virtual learning systems. Continued academic excellence was reflected in the 4, 5, and 11 university ranks earned by students in 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively. The institution was honored as Best Fashion College and Best Fashion Design Institute in 2024. It also successfully hosted the India Skills competition. Overall, NSFTID has produced 35 university rank holders and now moves into a new chapter under Nitte University from 2025-26.

NSFTID's strength lies not only in its infrastructure but also in its highly accomplished faculty - a vibrant team of educators, researchers, designers and industry professionals. Faculty members serve on Boards of Studies (BoS) across universities, influencing curriculum development and policy. Their contributions to national and international research journals, conference presentations and design exhibitions reflect a deep commitment to academic excellence. These educators play a crucial role in mentoring students for competitions, guiding final year projects and cultivating a research-driven culture.

With a future-focused vision, NSFTID continues to shape creative leaders who are ready to make a meaningful impact - locally and globally. It stands today as a vibrant hub where design meets research, sustainability and purpose. To know more about NSFTID, visit nitte.edu.in/nsftid

