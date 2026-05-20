Business News | NKN Media Accelerates Expansion Through Strategic Flagship Intellectual Properties

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 20: NKN Media, a media and business ecosystem company focused on creating high impact intellectual properties and industry platforms across the globe, continues to expand its footprint through initiatives spanning entrepreneurship, investment, real estate and leadership ecosystems. Driven by a vision to build long term industry communities rather than standalone events, the company has been developing platforms that enable collaboration, market access and meaningful engagement among entrepreneurs, investors, developers and business leaders.

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Over the years, NKN Media has positioned itself at the intersection of business, innovation and market connectivity through a growing portfolio of proprietary platforms designed to create value led ecosystems across sectors and geographies.

At the forefront of NKN Media's portfolio is Falcons of Majlis, one of its flagship intellectual properties and a UAE based startup funding platform designed to support founders through mentorship, investor access and ecosystem building opportunities. Marking an important milestone in the company's entrepreneurship journey, the platform gained significant visibility during its launch featuring Suniel Shetty as mentor and Chitrangda Singh as host, while reflecting NKN Media's larger vision of building intellectual properties that go beyond events to create long term industry value and collaboration.

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Alongside its entrepreneurship initiatives, NKN Media has developed platforms across real estate and industry recognition including Dubai Property Expo, Indo UAE Property Expo, Ultimate Realty Awards, and Icons of the UAE, strengthening its role in driving market conversations and cross border industry engagement. Building on this momentum, the company is preparing to introduce a new flagship India initiative under the International Property Expo banner as part of its next phase of growth, further reinforcing its commitment towards creating platforms that connect industries, global stakeholders and emerging opportunities, with additional details expected to be announced in the coming months.

Commenting on the company's vision, Mr. Abdul Majid Khan, Group CEO & Managing Director, NKN Media, said, "At NKN Media, our vision has always been centred on creating platforms that go beyond moments to build meaningful ecosystems. Bringing together people, ideas and opportunities has remained central to creating lasting value for industries and communities. Through intellectual properties such as Falcons of Majlis and our growing portfolio across sectors, we are building bridges between markets and creating platforms that can enable long term value creation. As we continue to expand, our vision remains centred on strengthening collaboration and unlocking new possibilities across regions."

With expanding interests across entrepreneurship, investment and business ecosystems, NKN Media continues to focus on creating platforms that support market access, knowledge exchange and stronger cross border engagement between India, the UAE and global markets.

About NKN Media

NKN Media is a media and business ecosystem company engaged in creating intellectual properties, investment platforms and industry initiatives across entrepreneurship, real estate, leadership and business sectors. Its portfolio includes Falcons of Majlis, Dubai Property Expo, Indo UAE Property Expo, Ultimate Realty Awards, and Icons of the UAE, aimed at fostering collaboration, market connectivity and industry growth across India and the UAE.

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