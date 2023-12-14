New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL), has taken another significant step with the initiation of the Bhoomi Puja for the proposed OB to M-Sand Plant at Mine-IA, Neyveli.

This event, held on December 12, was attended by Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD/NLCIL, along with Functional Directors, Executive Directors, and Senior Officials of NLCIL.

The Green Initiative aligns with the Ministry of Coal, pushing for sustainable practices, and promoting the Waste to Wealth Concept to utilize natural sources effectively while minimizing environmental impact and safeguarding river ecosystems.

The upcoming M-Sand Plant is poised to produce 2.62 Lakh Cubic meters per year of Civil construction Grade M-Sand from Mine Overburden.

This initiative gains significance in light of the growing scarcity of natural sand. The plant is slated to become operational by the end of January 2024, contributing to the region's construction needs in an environmentally responsible manner.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD/NLCIL, expressed optimism, highlighting the awarded contract for execution.

Motupalli said, "The contract has been awarded for execution and this environment-friendly green initiative will be further expanded in future".

He emphasized that this environmentally friendly initiative is just the beginning, with plans to expand similar and higher capacity plants in other mines at Neyveli in the near future.

This forward-looking approach aligns with NLCIL's commitment to sustainable development and responsible resource management. (ANI)

