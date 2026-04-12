Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): The passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle has left the music world in grief, with tributes coming in from across the country. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai and lyricist Prasoon Joshi were among those who remembered the iconic voice and her unmatched contribution to Indian music.

Remembering the loss as a "very sad day," Ghai said Asha Bhosle was not just a singer but an entire era in herself. He also recalled how, during his childhood, two names stood above all others in film music.

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"Today is a very sad day, as our country has lost its leading voice, and the world of music is no longer the same. Asha ji herself was an era. In my childhood, when I used to listen to film songs, I knew only two singers at first, Lata ji and Asha ji," singer Subhash Gai said in a video.

Prasoon Joshi also paid tribute to the late singer and called her a rare talent whose kind is not seen every day. Sharing a personal memory, he spoke about the "good fortune" of spending time and working with her. He also remembered dedicating a poem to her, which she had loved.

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"Talents like Asha ji do not come to this earth every day. I have been fortunate to have spent time with her and to have had the opportunity to work with her. I remember I had written a poem for her and dedicated it to her; she really liked it," Prasoon Joshi said.

Asha Bhosle's songs have remained close to listeners across generations. Whether it was the energetic charm of Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, the bold sound of Dum Maaro Dum, or romantic songs from the 1990s, her music continued to touch hearts of both old and young fans.

According to the family announcement, the singer's mortal remains will be kept for public homage at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived, before the final rites scheduled at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Born into a prominent musical family, Asha Bhosle was the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a classical singer and theatre actor. She was the sister of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.After her father's early death, she began singing to support her family, later marrying Ganpatrao Bhosle and then composer RD Burman. (ANI)

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