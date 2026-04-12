Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): The ongoing IPL clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium witnessed a star-studded presence from Bollywood in the stands.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan attended the match along with their sons, Taimur and Jeh. They were spotted donning Mumbai Indians jerseys, showing their support for the home team.

Also Read | Monalisa Bhosle Missing: Maha Kumbh Viral Girl's Husband Farman Claims She Is Untraceable Amid Underage Marriage Allegations (Watch Video).

The family also spotted Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif's son from his first wife, Amrita Singh, at the stadium.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also spotted arriving at the stadium.

Also Read | 'Bhooth Bangla': Akshay Kumar Leaves Co-Star Wamiqa Gabbi Shocked With Playful Prank on Sets (Watch Video).

Both teams' playing XIs: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai Indians (Impact Subs): Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, and Suyash Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Impact Subs): Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)