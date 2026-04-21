Chandigarh [India], April 21 (ANI): Amid concerns over fuel availability due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Tuesday assured that there is "absolutely no shortage of petrol and diesel" in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

Addressing a press conference, Ashutosh Gupta, Executive Director and State Head, IOCL Punjab State Office, said adequate stocks are available across retail outlets and depots.

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"There is absolutely no shortage of petrol and diesel, there is no shortage of transport fuel at all... at our depots and terminals as of date, we have got a stock of 12 days petrol, and diesel is about 16 days," he said.

He added that stock levels at retail outlets are also comfortable.

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"At our retail outlets as of date, we have got a petrol stock of about 13 days and diesel of about 6 days... absolutely no reason for any concern on the petrol and diesel side," Gupta noted.

The reassurance comes at a time when global energy markets remain volatile due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia, from where India sources a significant portion of its fuel imports.

On LPG supplies, Gupta said domestic availability remains stable, though delivery timelines have increased due to higher consumer bookings driven by panic.

"The domestic LPG supplies have been normal... however, because of the conflict... There has been an increase in the bookings, and ultimately, resulting in the booking period to delivery period has increased," he said.

According to him, delivery timelines have risen from around two days to an average of six days currently.

He explained that India is heavily dependent on imports for LPG.

"India meets its LPG requirement, almost 60 per cent of that is made through imports and out of that 60 per cent imports, 90 per cent is sourced from the Middle Eastern countries," he said.

Despite this, he stressed that supply chains are being managed efficiently with support from the Centre and state governments.

Gupta also highlighted that nearly 80 per cent of LPG demand in Punjab and Chandigarh is being met through domestic refineries such as Panipat and Bathinda.

He further noted that priority continues to be given to essential sectors such as hospitals, educational institutions and pharmaceuticals.

Meanwhile, digital adoption in LPG bookings has increased sharply, improving transparency and efficiency.

"Digital bookings... were around 81 per cent... which has gone up to 93 per cent... today," he said.

Gupta emphasised that while logistical pressures remain due to global developments, coordinated efforts between oil companies and the government are ensuring an uninterrupted supply of essential fuels across the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)