Actor Sibi Sathyaraj has shared an emotional tribute to Thalapathy Vijay, reaffirming his steadfast support for the actor-turned-politician ahead of his first assembly election. In a detailed social media post titled "Oru Kutti Letter," Sibi recalled decades of personal milestones and addressed the ideological divide within his own family regarding Vijay’s political transition. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Row: Sathyaraj’s Critique of Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Stalin Uncle’ Remark Sparks a Family War – Know What’s Happening.

Sibi Sathyaraj on His Decades-Long Connection With Vijay

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday (April 21), Sibi opened his note by reflecting on his first interaction with Vijay on October 3, 1993. The meeting took place on the terrace of the Shakthi Hotel in Pollachi during the birthday celebrations for Sibi’s father, veteran actor Sathyaraj.

Recalling the encounter, Sibi noted that he never expected the "unassuming young man" who arrived with director SA Chandrasekhar and the late Vijayakanth to become a global force. He credited Vijay as a primary inspiration for his own entry into the film industry, stating that the superstar’s "Kutti stories" provided more life insight than traditional self-help literature.

Sibiraj Links Personal Milestones to Vijay's Cinema

The actor highlighted how Vijay’s career has been interwoven with his personal life. Sibi revealed that his first date with his wife, Revathi, was a screening of Priyamanavale at Chennai's Albert Theatre in November 2000.

Beyond fandom, Sibi touched upon their personal bond, citing dinners at Vijay's home and the superstar's presence at the launch of Sibi’s film Lee. "I enjoyed your victories as much as my own," Sibi wrote, emphasising a relationship that evolved from fan to "brother and friend."

Defending the Choice Amid Criticism

The letter arrives at a sensitive time, as Sibi’s father, Sathyaraj, has recently expressed political views that contrast with Vijay’s platform. Sibi addressed this dynamic directly, mentioning the "heated yet healthy arguments" he has had while defending Vijay against loved ones who favoured other competitors.

While many fans remain disappointed by Vijay’s decision to retire from acting, Sibi urged the public to respect the new path. "Even though we still can’t come to terms with the fact that you are not going to act anymore... I feel it is important to respect your decision and will always stand by you," he stated.

Sibiraj's Support for Vijay's Political Front

As Vijay prepares to lead the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) into the electoral fray this Wednesday, Sibi’s note serves as a high-profile endorsement from within the industry. TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay Holds Massive Roadshow in Saidapet Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections on April 23 (Watch Video).

Sibiraj Pens Note of Gratitude for Thalapathy Vijay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sibiraj (@sibi_sathyaraj)

Concluding with a nod to Vijay’s famous screen philosophy -"Oru vaati mudivu panna, en pecha naane ketka maaten" (Once I decide, I don't even listen to myself) Sibi signalled his full confidence in the actor's transition to public service. "Go win; we're there for you," the letter concluded.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).