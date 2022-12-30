Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bringing world-class education to the heart of India, The Shri Ram Universal School (TSUS) is all set to open its new branch in Noida Extension. It's building on the legacy of value-based quality education provided by The Shri Ram Schools. Spread over 6.5 acres of land, The Shri Ram Universal School, Noida built to state-of-the-art specifications provide children with a perfect setting for learning in a serene and sylvan atmosphere. It offers learning that is both interactive and experiential.

The warm red building of The Shri Ram Universal School, Noida is ideally situated in a corner plot accessible by a wide road. The school's curriculum-a blend of the best teaching practices highlighting a global approach yet rooted firmly within the fabric of Indian heritage and culture-will nurture the child to be a 'happy, thinking and feeling' citizen of our society.

Yoginder Singh, Director, The Shri Ram Universal School Noida said, "The Shri Ram Universal School is determined to bring quality education to every corner of the country and we are excited to open our new branch in Noida Extension. Our educational philosophy is emphatic about providing a child-centric education through a unique curriculum."

Entering through the wide gates, as the children congregate in their classes and under the open sky in the well-designed atrium, the welcoming portals of The Shri Ram Universal School will always echo with their laughter and academic curiosity amidst the best teaching practices around the world. The Shri Ram Universal School has implemented unique teaching styles that includes Experiential Learning and Multiple Intelligences to name a few. The school aims to follow the NEP 2020.

The school's unique curriculum-a blend of the best teaching practices highlighting a global approach yet rooted firmly within the fabric of Indian heritage and culture-will nurture the child to be a 'happy, thinking and feeling' citizen of our society.

For more information, please visit www.tsusnoida.edu.in.

