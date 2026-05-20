Business News | Now Experience Kailash, Dwarka & Temple Pooja in VR with Metagod Creator's AI Technology

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 20: Metagod Creator is building an online marketplace for spiritual and temple products, enabling devotees to easily purchase ritual items, temple offerings, and authentic spiritual products from trusted sources.

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This initiative is led by Yogesh Dixit, along with co-founders Manish Dixit, Kumar Shivam and Kapil Dhiman (Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer). Their vision is to connect devotees, temples, and local vendors through technology. The Metagod Creator team is actively developing this platform to improve accessibility while supporting traditional ecosystems.

Metagod is also focused on empowering vendors. The platform connects temples, small shop owners, and artisans with customers across India and worldwide, helping them expand their reach and increase their income through digital access.

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Many temple vendors and small businesses do not have an online presence. Metagod addresses this gap by bringing them onto a single platform where they can easily list and sell their products. This not only supports their livelihood but also helps preserve traditional and cultural products.

Users will be able to find a wide range of items such as ritual kits, prasad, idols, and incense in one place. The platform emphasizes quality, authenticity, and convenience.

Metagod Creator aims to simplify the purchasing process for devotees while creating sustainable growth opportunities for temple-connected vendors.

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