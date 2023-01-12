New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/PNN): IT'S MOTION. It's Emotion. It's Movement. A word that highlights the DELLORTO's philosophy to present itself full of news at this AUTOEXPOedition. A history of passion and attention to the future is revealed to the public by bringing to light all that spirit of innovation that has always been in its DNA. From the racing world to urban mobility.

Starting with carburators for motorbikes, it then expanded its product range by designing and manufacturing throttle bodies, injection systems and electronic control units, up to innovative electrification projects.

DELLORTO, over the years, has in fact invested in research and has been able to be among the first to intercept and lead market demands.

The medium-term strategy for electric propulsion was defined in 2018. As early as mid-2019, the E-POWER team was born, working tirelessly to develop the product range that is now available on the market. E-POWER equips a number of different vehicles, and, to name a few: the Fantic scooter, the Casalini quadricycle, the Platumkick-scooter and the Mondial electric motorbike.

With the E-POWER project, DELLORTO offers the market a complete range of ELECTRIC POWERTRAINS designed for the light urban electric mobility of the future: from 250W for the kick-scooter up to 15kW for the heavy quadricycle.

The project is designed to be highly integrated, modular, scalable and flexible at low voltage (

