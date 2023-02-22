Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has extended the trading hours for interest rate derivatives to 5 pm, to be effective from Thursday.

Currently, such contracts are traded between 9 am to 3:30 pm, and the move by NSE is aimed at converging with underlying market timings.

An interest Rate Derivative (IRD) is a financial derivative contract whose value is derived from one or more interest rates, prices of interest rate assets, or interest rate indices. (ANI)

