SMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 20: The School of Business & Law at Navrachana University successfully hosted the second edition of NuvQuest 2026, a national student research conference on emerging trends in Business Management and Innovation. The event provided a platform for undergraduate and postgraduate students to present their research, exchange ideas, and gain valuable academic exposure.

Also Read | How To Update Your Address in Aadhaar Online Until June 14 for Free.

The conference saw participation from nearly 100 student researchers representing reputed institutions such as NMIMS, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (MSU), Parul University, and Navrachana University.

A key highlight of the conference was the keynote address by Dr. Santosh Kumar Sahu, Associate Professor of Economics at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, School of Sustainability, IIT Madras. Speaking on "Sustainability and Economic Planning," he emphasized the importance of integrating sustainability into economic policies and business strategies to ensure long-term and inclusive development.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Crown Friday Lottery Result of March 20, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The conference also featured a hands-on workshop on "AI in Business Decision Making", conducted by Ms. Divya Rajpurohit, AI and Automation Specialist. The session introduced participants to practical applications of artificial intelligence in business and its role in improving managerial decision-making.

Academic sessions were organized across eight parallel tracks, including Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, and General Management. Each session allowed participants to present research across diverse areas of business and innovation, followed by constructive discussions and feedback from faculty members to help students refine their research and presentation skills.

A prominent theme across the conference was the strong focus of young researchers on the impact and integration of artificial intelligence in addressing contemporary business challenges. Studies presented explored topics such as the influence of AI-generated advertisements on consumer engagement and brand perception, the implications of AI-enabled surveillance on employee trust, and the application of AI to detect and prevent financial fraud in the economy.

Concluding the event, Prof. (Dr.) Hitesh Bhatia, Dean of the School of Business & Law at Navrachana University, said,

"NuvQuest 2026 reflects our commitment to fostering a strong research culture and encouraging students to engage with emerging business challenges through innovation. The conference provides a valuable national platform for young researchers to share ideas, learn, and grow."

The conference highlighted Navrachana University's role in inspiring innovation, academic engagement, and research-driven learning among future business leaders.

For more information - https://nuv.ac.in/schools/business-and-law/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)