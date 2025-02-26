Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 26 (ANI): At the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit on Tuesday, Dr Ranjit Rath, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of Oil India Limited (OIL), underscored the company's pioneering efforts in the energy sector, particularly the establishment of a bamboo feedstock-based second-generation (2G) ethanol plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL).

This initiative, he emphasized, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for import substitution and self-reliance in energy production.

He stated, "This is one of the path-breaking initiatives under which we are doing this. If you recall, the Prime Minister's clarion call for import substitution, and so bamboo feedstock-based 2G ethanol plant; this will be one of its kind in the whole world. And given that we have a lot of bamboo as a grass."

He added, "The entire northeastern part of the country is endowed with. So, at NRL, we are putting up this plant, and it's a matter of two months before we are going to commission."

Dr Rath also highlighted the vast potential in the hydrocarbon space and OIL's diversification into compressed biogas production.

"In the hydrocarbon space, we see a lot of opportunity. We are also into the sea, which is a compressed biogas plant... we are doing exceedingly well, and we are looking forward to the support of the local people of Assam and the government of Assam," he said.

The announcement comes as Assam positions itself as a major investment hub in India. Prime Minister Modi, who attended the summit, praised the state's economic progress, noting its transformation into an attractive investment destination over the past decade.

"Attended the Advantage Assam Summit. Over the last decade, Assam has witnessed significant development, which has made the state an attractive investment destination. This Summit will go a long way in highlighting the growth opportunities in the state across various sectors," PM Modi posted on X.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and investors to explore avenues for sustainable development and economic growth in the region.

With strategic initiatives like the bamboo-based ethanol plant, Assam is set to play a crucial role in India's energy transition and biofuel revolution. (ANI)

