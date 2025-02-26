Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: After rain played spoiled sport in the AUS vs SA CT match, fans will be eager to find live action in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2024-25, when Afghanistan and England lock horns against each other on February 26. The high-profile AFG vs ENG match will be crucial for both teams, as a win here could keep chances of a semi-final alive, with Group B wide open after AUS vs SA wash-out yesterday. Meanwhile, for AFG vs ENG free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll. Afghanistan vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AFG vs ENG CT Cricket Match in Lahore.

This will be the first time that the Afghanistan national cricket team and the England national cricket team will be locking horns in a One-Day International (ODI) after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, where the former stunned the latter by 69 runs defending 285. Since then, Afghanistan have won four out of their five ODI series, which includes victory over South Africa and Ireland. On the other hand, England have been poor in ODIs, losing all four series after World Cup 2023.

Both England and Afghanistan are coming off losses in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 openers, where the Three Lions lost to Australia in a high-scoring encounter, while the AfghanAtalan were defeated by South Africa quite comprehensively. This will be a battle between Afghanistan spinners and England's aggressive batters. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Reports of ‘Terror Attack, Kidnapping Plot’ in Pakistan Overshadow Mega Tournament.

When is Afghanistan vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Afghanistan national cricket team vs England national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match 8 takes place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26. The live action in the AFG vs ENG cricket match will begin from 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. Security Breach at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium! Intruder Hugs Rachin Ravindra During Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Afghanistan vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Following the Reliance-Star merger, Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network now hold the broadcast rights of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the AFG vs ENG CT 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 2 and Sports18 1. For Hindi commentary fans can tune into Sports18 Khel. For the Afghanistan vs England viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Afghanistan vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 free live streaming will be available on newly launched JioHotstar, which is a merger of JioCinema and Hotstar. So AFG vs ENG free live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar platform for fans in India but for a limited time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2025 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).