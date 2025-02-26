Every year, Kuwait Liberation Day is commemorated on February 26 to celebrate the liberation of Kuwait from Iraqi occupation in 1991 during the Gulf War. This annual event serves as an emotional and proud moment for Kuwait, reminding citizens of their strength, resilience, and unity. Veterans and military personnel are honoured on this day for their contributions. The day is marked by celebrations where the streets of Kuwait City, Gulf Road, and key landmarks are decorated with lights and banners.

Every year, the State of Kuwait bursts into celebrations to mark its Liberation Day. This day is a profound expression of the national identity and a reflection on the journey of Kuwait’s resilience and independence. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Kuwait Liberation Day 2025 Date

Kuwait Liberation Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 26.

History

The Liberation of Kuwait campaign was held in 1991 between February 24 and 28. It consisted of a major ground offensive into Iraqi-occupied Kuwait following the successful Gulf War air campaign. Approximately 6,50,000 troops of the American-led 42-country coalition swept into Kuwait to find the bulk of the 500,000 Iraqi troops surrendering en masse. A fierce battle took place at Kuwait International Airport, where Iraqi troops, seemingly unaware that a retreat order had been issued to them, continued to fight against the coalition's advance.

By the end of February, Kuwait was declared free of the Iraqi occupation. The coalition then proceeded to push into Iraq, where the majority of the fighting occurred. Thereafter, combat operations ceased and the Gulf War was brought to a close.

Kuwait Liberation Day Significance

Kuwait Liberation Day holds great significance for Kuwaitis. On this day, the Kuwaiti military organizes parades to honour the soldiers and allied forces who fought for liberation. Air shows and naval displays are organised that highlight Kuwait’s defense capabilities. Fireworks displays light up the night sky, symbolising victory and freedom of Kuwait. Prayers and tributes are held on this day for those who lost their lives during the invasion.

