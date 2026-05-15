Business News | OneStep Global Announces Advisory Board to Strengthen Strategic Direction in International Education

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 15: At a time when international education is becoming more outcome-driven and increasingly structured, OneStep Global has announced the formation of its Advisory Board, bringing together senior leaders from global higher education, institutional strategy, and student recruitment.

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The announcement comes amid a broader shift in how students and institutions approach international education, where decisions are increasingly influenced by return on investment, clarity of pathways, and long-term career outcomes, rather than perception alone. At the same time, institutions are expanding how they engage globally through partnerships, transnational education models, and more structured student mobility routes.

In this evolving landscape, the Advisory Board will support OneStep Global in strengthening its strategic direction, with a focus on global partnerships, institutional engagement, and building clearer, outcome-aligned pathways for students navigating international education.

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The announcement also follows OneStep Global's recent expansion across multiple locations in Africa, reflecting the organisation's growing international engagement and broader focus on building stronger cross-border education networks across emerging markets.

Speaking about the development, Aritra Ghosal, Founder & CEO, OneStep Global, said:"International education is undergoing a significant shift in how students evaluate opportunities and how institutions engage globally. Decisions today are increasingly driven by outcomes, long-term value, and the strength of international partnerships rather than perception alone. The Advisory Board brings together leaders who have deep experience across these evolving dynamics. Their perspectives will play an important role as OneStep Global continues to strengthen its engagement across regions and contribute to more structured and transparent global education pathways."

The Advisory Board includes leaders with extensive experience across international education systems, institutional leadership, and global strategy:

* Peter Gainey, Director - International Partnerships, JMC Academy

* Dr. Maureen Manning, Founder and Principal, The Global Nexus Collective

* Donnacha McNamara, Vice President - Internationalisation and Alumni, Technological University of the Shannon

* Tom Gifford, Director - Global Student Recruitment, RMIT University

* Dr. Caroline Baylon, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (International), University of Reading

* Alberto Acereda, Vice President of Growth, Acuity Insights

* Dr. Diya Dutt, Adviser, Association of Indian Universities

* Nick Slade, Deputy PVC, International and External Affairs, University of Worcester

The Advisory Board is expected to provide an external perspective on international market developments, institutional collaboration opportunities, and long-term trends shaping student mobility and global engagement across the higher education sector.

As international education continues to evolve, the role of informed, experience-led advisory is expected to become increasingly important in aligning institutional priorities with student expectations and global market realities.

About OneStep Global

Founded in 2018, OneStep Global is a market entry specialist for the higher education sector, assisting universities, colleges, and government organisations in establishing and expanding their presence in Asia. Through strategic market development, stakeholder management, and in-country representation, OneStep Global helps institutions build sustainable pathways for growth and student engagement.

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