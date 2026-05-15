Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium this evening. With LSG already eliminated from the playoff race and CSK fighting to secure a top-four berth, the strategic use of the 'Impact Player' rule is expected to play a decisive role on a surface known for its assistance to spinners and slow bowlers. You can find Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here.

By opting to bowl first, Lucknow have the luxury of starting with a specialist bowling attack to exploit any early moisture or swing. Given the current squad composition, the hosts are expected to utilise the second innings to introduce an additional specialist batter. Youngster Himmat Singh or the experienced Ayush Badoni are the primary candidates to be subbed in during the run chase.

LSG XI: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs

Josh Inglis

Manimaran Siddharth

Digvesh Singh Rathi

Himmat Singh

Ayush Badoni

In the second half of the match, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is anticipated to introduce a specialist bowler, such as Gurjanpreet Singh, to defend the total. This manoeuvre has been a hallmark of CSK's recent three-match winning streak, allowing them to balance their side effectively despite several high-profile injuries.

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CSK XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs

Gurjapneet Singh

Akeal Hosein

Sarfaraz Khan

Matthew Short

Matt Henry

The pitch at the Ekana Stadium has evolved significantly during the 2026 season, offering a more balanced contest between bat and ball than in previous years. However, history suggests that run-scoring becomes increasingly difficult as the ball softens, making the timing of the Impact Substitute critical.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).