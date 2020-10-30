Sonipat (Haryana) [India], October 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Education, Government of India and has been conferred the status of an Institution of Eminence (IoE).

With the confirmed status as an 'Institution of Eminence', JGU has entered a coveted group of top 10 private institutions in the country to be unshackled from regulatory controls and be given full autonomy. The search for 'Institutions of Eminence' began in the year 2017 with the introduction of the 'UGC (Institutions of Eminence Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2017' for private institutions and 'UGC (Declaration of Government Educational Institutions as Institutions of Eminence) Guidelines, 2017' for public institutions.

Also Read | Kojagiri Purnima 2020 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Tithi & Significance: Know More About Sharad Purnima Rituals and the Importance of Amrit Kheer.

"I am immensely delighted that JGU has been conferred with the status of an Institution of Eminence. This is an incredible recognition for JGU and is a great tribute to the extraordinary achievements of the university. JGU was established in the memory of my father, OP Jindal who believed in education, entrepreneurship, philanthropy and nation-building. Our vision is to produce outstanding leaders who will make a true difference to the communities in which they live. I congratulate the Vice-Chancellor, faculty members, students, parents of our students and the staff of JGU for their hard work, commitment and dedication, which led to this fantastic recognition in a decade since its inception. In our journey towards becoming a world-class university, we will leave no stone unturned and make every effort to enable JGU with resources, academic freedom and autonomy that will help JGU flourish further. I am confident that this will help us achieve the highest standards of institutional excellence on a global platform," observed Naveen Jindal, founding chancellor and benefactor of OP Jindal Global University.

"Today is a red-letter day in the history of JGU. With the conferment of the status of an 'Institution of Eminence' to JGU, we have entered into India's own 'Ivy League' equivalent of top 10 public and top 10 private institutions. Therefore, JGU is exempted from most regulatory controls and has been given full autonomy. When JGU was established in 2009, the goal was very simple: to build a world-class university in India. The fact that we have received this recognition in little over a decade speaks volumes about the extraordinary contributions of the students, faculty members and staff of JGU. It is our aspiration to achieve excellence, while benchmarking JGU with leading institutions around the world. Our founding Chancellor, Naveen Jindal had set a global benchmark for Indian philanthropy by establishing JGU and enabling it to achieve great heights of excellence in a short span of time and we are grateful to him for his transformative leadership in promoting philanthropy in higher education," said Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar, founding vice-chancellor of OP Jindal Global University.

Also Read | India Reports 48,648 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Nears 81 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 1,21,090.

"JGU broke into the QS World University Rankings on all three levels - Asia Rankings, BRICS Rankings and the World Rankings, having been recognised as India's Number 1 Ranked Private University as per the latest QS World University Rankings and among the top 150 in the world in the latest QS World 'Young' University Rankings. However, being recognised by our own country for what we stand, for what our vision is, for what we have achieved, and for what we intend to accomplish in the years to come is profoundly encouraging for us. This recognition will serve as an inspiration for us and JGU will continue to reach new pinnacles of success in learning and knowledge creation and will be a benchmark for excellence as India's Global University," observed Professor C Raj Kumar, while reflecting on JGU's formidable presence in global rankings of universities.

The search for the Institutions of Eminence began in the year 2017 with the introduction of 'UGC (Institutions of Eminence Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2017' for private institutions and 'UGC (Declaration of Government Educational Institutions as Institutions of Eminence) Guidelines, 2017' for public institutions. University Grants Commission was tasked with selecting 10 public universities and 10 private universities that would be lead the vision of increasing the global footprint of Indian higher education. The ultimate objective for these Institutions of Eminence was to acquire world-class status in a few years. The University Grants Commission (UGC) received over 100 applications from various educational institutions across the country for the Ministry of Human Resource Development's (MHRD) ambitious 20 world-class institutions project by December 2017.The Empowered Expert Committee considered a total of 114 applications, 74 from public institutions and 40 from private institutions, including institutions that were yet to be established (greenfield category) and shortlisted eight public institutions and three private institutions. Further to which nineteen more institutions were suggested later.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)