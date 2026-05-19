Business News | OpenAI Founding Member Andrej Karpathy Joins Anthropic

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Former OpenAI founding member and Tesla AI Director Andrej Karpathy announced on Tuesday that he has joined AI research company Anthropic.

In a post on X, Karpathy said, "Personal update: I've joined Anthropic. I think the next few years at the frontier of LLMs will be especially formative. I am very excited to join the team here and get back to R&D. I remain deeply passionate about education and plan to resume my work on it in time."

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https://x.com/karpathy/status/2056753169888334312?s=20

Karpathy is a prominent figure in the AI field, known for his work on computer vision, deep learning, and large language models. He co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and later led the AI and Autopilot Vision team at Tesla from 2017 to 2022.

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From 2023 to 2024, he returned to OpenAI, where he built a new team working on mid-training and synthetic data generation.

Between 2017 and 2022, he was Director of AI at Tesla, leading the computer vision team for Tesla Autopilot and, briefly, Tesla Optimus.

Karpathy also held internships at Google Brain in 2011, Google Research in 2013, and DeepMind in 2015, working on deep reinforcement learning.

Alongside his research work, Karpathy creates educational videos on AI through his YouTube channel. He is also widely recognised for his educational content, including Stanford's CS231n course and his YouTube series "Neural Networks: Zero to Hero," which has been influential in AI education.

Anthropic, founded in 2021, is an AI safety and research company. According to company information, it builds reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. One of its products is Claude, a next-generation AI assistant.

According to the company, their research interests span multiple areas, including natural language, human feedback, scaling laws, reinforcement learning, code generation, and interpretability.

Earlier on Tuesday, CEO of the AI company Anthropic, Dario Amodei, warned that rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) could trigger a "serious employment crisis" by replacing large numbers of entry-level white-collar jobs across industries.

Speaking about the pace of AI development in a Fox News Interview, Amodei said the technology has advanced dramatically in just two years. "Two years ago, it was at the level of a smart high school student; now it's probably at the level of a smart college student and reaching beyond that," he said.

While highlighting AI's potential benefits in areas such as medicine and energy, Amodei warned that the same capabilities could disrupt employment in sectors heavily dependent on analytical and administrative work. (ANI)

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