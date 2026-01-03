VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 3: OPPO India to launch the Reno15 Series on 8 January 2026, introducing one of the most advanced imaging systems in its segment. Crafted for travellers and photography enthusiasts, the Reno15 Series blends powerful hardware and OPPO's PureTone Technology with intuitive AI features, enabling users to capture everything from the vibrant streets of Delhi to the remote trails of Arunachal with remarkable clarity and ease.

Also Read | 'Thalaivar 173': Cibi Chakaravarthi To Direct Rajinikanth's Upcoming Film Produced by Kamal Haasan; Release Date for Anirudh Ravichander Musical Announced! (Watch Video).

Ultra-Clear AI Imaging Made for Journeys Near and Far

The OPPO Reno15 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini 5G feature a 200MP Ultra-Clear MainCamera designed to handle a wide range of travel photography scenarios. The high-resolution sensor captures rich detail in every shot, ensuring images retain clarity even when cropped or reframed later. From crowded street scenes and architectural details to unplanned moments captured on the move, photos remain sharp and natural without feeling over-processed.

Also Read | What Is US Delta Force? Know the Elite Unit Behind the Capture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

Working alongside the main camera is a 50MP 3.5x Telephoto Portrait Camera, positioned close to the classic 85mm portrait focal length. This lens delivers portraits with a natural perspective, keeping both the subject and background clear and well-defined. The telephoto compression effect subtly draws the background closer, creating a more immersive frame while allowing facial expressions and emotions to stand out with greater impact. With true 3.5x optical zoom, it performs equally well for tightly framed portraits and subjects captured from a distance, maintaining clarity without distortion.

This is also a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera with a 100° field of view, enabling users to capture expansive scenes with consistent colour, exposure and detail. Whether it's group selfies in the dunes of Jaisalmer or sweeping views from Raja's Seat in Coorg, the wider perspective expands the scene without compromising sharpness or clarity. Moreover, for group shots and selfies, OPPO's Golden Ultra-Wide Portrait Perspective helps keep facial proportions natural at everyday shooting distances, even when using wider angles. When capturing group selfies, the Ultra-Clear Group Photo feature processes each face individually, ensuring everyone remains sharp and evenly lit--even when people are positioned at different depths within the frame.

Authentic Portraits with PureTone Technology

Portraits shot on the OPPO Reno15 Series lean towards a clear and vivid look. OPPO's PureTone Technology takes the surrounding environment into account rather than isolating the subject too aggressively. Instead of heavy smoothing or retouching, it subtly balances light, detail, and texture so portraits look refined while still feeling real.

Indian skin tones are handled with the same care. The camera adapts to a wide range of complexions and lighting conditions, helping portraits stay consistent whether they are taken outdoors in daylight or under mixed indoor lighting.

AI Editor 3.0

The Reno15 Series introduces AI Editor 3.0, expanding OPPO's AI creative tools. A key feature is AI Portrait Glow, which analyses the scene and adjusts lighting to suit it. Whether a photo is taken in low light, against strong backlight, or under uneven lighting, the phone applies the most suitable lighting style, such as Natural Light, Flash Light, Rim Light, or Studio Light, with simple inputs. AI Motion Photo Slow-Mo tool converts motion shots into motion photos to clean up, helping users refine moments after they are captured.

Make Your Moments Popout

For more playful creativity, features like Popout allow users to combine multiple photos or motion shots into dynamic compositions where subjects appear to step out of the frame, creating visuals that feel expressive and ready to share. Whether it's a person, a pose, or a moment in motion, Popout adds a strong sense of depth and dimension, turning ordinary photos into scroll-stopping visuals that look creative, playful, and ready for social sharing without needing any third-party editing apps.

Cinematic 4K Video with Seamless Creativity

For creators who shoot on the move, the OPPO Reno15 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini 5G support 4K HDR video recording at up to 60fps across the front, main, ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. HDR recording preserves detail in both highlights and shadows, delivering footage with natural colours and balanced contrast across varied lighting conditions.

With 4K 60fps HDR across all focal lengths, the Reno15 Pro Series gives creators greater creative and editing flexibility. Creators can switch seamlessly between wide shots and close-ups or capture multiple angles within the same moment, with consistent resolution, frame rate, and dynamic range. This ensures smooth edits and visual continuity, without abrupt shifts in colour, exposure, or motion ideal for fast-paced shooting and post-production workflows.

Video on the Pro models is further enhanced by a Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) video system on the rear main camera. Using a single-frame dual-gain approach, it improves dynamic range and low-light clarity while keeping skin tones stable and exposure transitions smooth, resulting in cleaner footage even in challenging lighting.

Ultra-Steady Videography on the Move

An enhanced Ultra-Steady Video system helps keep footage stable while walking or filming on the move. All cameras support EIS 2.0 stabilisation, with optical image stabilisation on the main and telephoto cameras to reduce shakes when recording handheld or while moving.

Creators can switch seamlessly between the front and rear cameras while recording, with consistent optimisation applied across both to minimise exposure and colour shifts. The 0.6x ultra-wide front camera, tuned with a golden focal-length perspective, captures more of the scene while keeping faces natural. Advanced algorithms enhance low-light clarity, balance backlit scenes, and maintain stable skin tones--ideal for vlogs and people-focused video.

Moreover, features like Dual-View Video enable simultaneous front and rear recording with flexible split-screen layouts, while Multi-Output Capture allows photos or motion shots to be taken during video recording without interruption.

On the OPPO Reno15 5G, Video Editing 2.0 enables quick on-device editing with trimming, speed controls, transitions, beat-synced edits, and high-quality exports, including high-frame-rate HDR video and motion photo support.

OPPO Reno15 5G: AI Creativity for Everyday Photography

The OPPO Reno15 5G brings several of the Reno15 Series' AI-powered camera features, including AI Portrait Glow, AI Motion Photo Eraser and AI Motion Slow Photo to a broader audience, led by a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera and a 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait lens for detailed, depth-rich shots, along with a 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie camera and an 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera that together cover a wide range of shooting scenarios with ease.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

For any inquiry, please contact:

OPPO India: G_indiapr@oppo.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)