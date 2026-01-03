New Delhi, January 3: In a dramatic escalation of tensions between Washington and Caracas, US special operations forces have captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a high-risk, targeted operation in the capital. Multiple reports indicate the mission was carried out by US Delta Force following a series of precision strikes and explosions across key locations in Caracas, marking one of the most significant direct US military actions in South America in decades.

Operation in Caracas: What We Know So Far

According to sources familiar with the mission, the capture occurred amid overnight explosions that shook parts of Caracas. Delta Force operators reportedly conducted a swift raid aimed at securing Maduro, who has faced mounting pressure from Washington over allegations of narco-terrorism, corruption, and human rights abuses. Who Is Cilia Flores? Why Nicolas Maduro’s Wife Matters in the US-Venezuela War.

US officials have confirmed that Maduro is now in US custody, though detailed operational timelines and locations remain classified.

What Is US Delta Force?

Formally known as 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment–Delta (1st SFOD-D), Delta Force is among the most elite and secretive units in the US military. Operating under the Joint Special Operations Command, Delta Force specialises in counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, and direct action missions involving high-value targets. Why Did the US Attack Venezuela?

The unit is rarely acknowledged publicly and is deployed only for objectives deemed critical to US national security. Its past missions include the hunt for Saddam Hussein and the operation that led to the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Why Maduro Was Targeted

The capture follows years of strained relations between Washington and Caracas. Under former US President Donald Trump, the US intensified sanctions on Venezuela and announced multimillion-dollar rewards linked to charges against Maduro and senior officials. US authorities have long accused the Maduro government of operating as a criminal network tied to drug trafficking.

Global Reaction and Political Fallout

Reactions have been sharply divided. Some regional leaders welcomed the move, calling it a step toward democratic restoration in Venezuela. Others, including allies of the Maduro government, condemned the operation as a violation of national sovereignty and warned of regional instability.

Situation on the Ground in Venezuela

Caracas remains on high alert, with reports of sporadic clashes and uncertainty within the security establishment. Key questions persist over Venezuela’s constitutional succession process and the stance of the armed forces.

US officials are expected to outline Maduro’s legal status and next steps, including potential transfer for trial. For now, the situation remains fluid, with global attention focused on the aftermath of Delta Force’s rare and high-impact operation.

