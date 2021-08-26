Oscars' of Education announce name of Dr Jawahar Surisetti in 2021 judging panel

London [UK], August 26 (ANI/The PRTree): Preparing to again provide peer-reviewed insight to the education sector on the best innovations in teaching and learning, the Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards on Thursday announced their 2021 judging panel with eminent psychologist and TED speaker Dr Jawahar Surisetti being nominated for the elite panel. The Awards Steering Committee selected 225 expert educators to contribute their knowledge and experience to the evaluation of this year's applications.

Key facts about this year's cohort include:

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Dedicate Renovated Complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to Nation on August 28.

* Judges hail from 45 countries and territories, with all six continents represented by at least one evaluator.

* The most-represented countries and territories are: United States (41 judges), Australia (19), United Kingdom and Mexico (17 each), Malaysia (16), and Hong Kong (11).

Also Read | Chehre Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need To Know About Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty's Mystery Thriller.

* Judges have, on average, 19.25 years of experience in the education sector.

With an emphasis on sourcing a wide range of perspectives and insights, judges represent:

* Universities from across the world, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Oxford, the National University of Singapore, Duke University, Australian National University, The University of Melbourne, the University of Sydney, University of Hong Kong, and Trinity College Dublin.

* Business schools, including The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Imperial College Business School, Warwick Business School and Johns Hopkins Carey Business School

* Technology companies and startups, including edX and IBM.

* Edtech investors, think-tanks and consultants, including Zanichelli Ventures and Holon IQ.

The judging process will be divided into three rounds of independent judging and three rounds of internal moderation, conducted between 4th October and 10th December. It culminates in the live selection of the 2021/22 Reimagine Education Overall Winners which will take place during the Reimagine Education Conference's Award Ceremony - education's 'Oscars' night (10th December, 18:05 GMT).

The Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards - offering $50,000 and global visibility to their winner - are accepting Award submissions until Sunday 3rd October, 23:59 BST.

The Reimagine Education Awards are co-organized by QS - global higher education analysts and compilers of the QS World University Rankings - and The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Now in their eighth year, they illuminate world-class teaching and learning innovation across 16 categories.

https://www.reimagine-education.com/

This story is provided by The PRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/The PRTree)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)