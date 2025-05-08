PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: In a landmark moment for the Vasai-Virar real estate market, PAM Infrastructure hosted an exclusive Channel Partner Meet on April 24, 2025, welcoming an incredible 1083+ channel partners under one roof.

The evening offered a first look at 'One Time Vasai Edition', a premium residential development designed to set new benchmarks in modern suburban living. The unveiling was accompanied by impactful project visuals that showcased the thoughtfully planned spaces and amenities designed for today's thoughtful homebuyers.

Spread across 3 acres in Vasai West, the project features a mix of 2, 3, 4 & 5 bed deck residences, ranging from 620 sq.ft. to over 2000 sq.ft. Designed to enhance family living, seeking both community connection and contemporary living, residents will have access to over 50 + amenities, offering a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury and convenience. The development also boasts prime connectivity to schools, hospitals, cultural landmarks, and major transportation hubs, making it an ideal location for all.

The project is positioned for those seeking belonging, offering modern comforts, expansive community spaces, and a focus on quality living.

Just five minutes from the upcoming Coastal Road extension, One Time Vasai Edition is perfectly positioned to benefit from one of the region's most anticipated infrastructure developments. The MMRDA's proposed link from Uttan to Virar is set to dramatically cut commute times and connect Vasai to Nariman Point via Versova, bringing the city within easier reach. At the recent CP meet, PAM Infrastructure unveiled its show flat, earning widespread appreciation for its refined interiors, smart layout, and premium finishes, and is already being recognised as one of the finest in the Vasai-Virar region. With select residences offering serene sea views, the project blends coastal calm with urban convenience, designed for families looking to upgrade to a well-connected, future-ready lifestyle.

Jay Rathod, CMO of PAM Infrastructure, shared his thoughts: "This is just the beginning. With One Time Vasai Edition, we're not just offering homes, we're creating an elevated living experience in Vasai. The excitement at the CP Meet reinforces that we're on the verge of something truly remarkable."

About PAM Infrastructure

With over 25 years of experience, PAM Infrastructure has become a key player in shaping the Vasai-Virar skyline. Known for delivering high-quality, customer-centric developments, PAM continues to redefine suburban living with innovative designs and on-time delivery.

For media inquiries, collaborations, or bookings:

* Contact: 9221202700

* www.paminfrastructures.com

