New Delhi [India], November 17: Parmanu Defence Academy in Dehradun, a prestigious institution renowned for its contributions to defence education, has been honored with the prestigious Education Excellence Award organised by G Town society under best defence academy of north india by Menaka Gandhi, a distinguished Member of Parliament and a prominent figure in Indian politics. This recognition stands as a testament to the academy's remarkable commitment to education in the field of defence and national security.

The award ceremony, held at India internation centre New Delhi, was a special occasion attended by prominent dignitaries, educators, and social activtists. Menaka Gandhi, known for her unwavering support of education and social welfare and also a well known animal rights activist ,awarded Parmanu Defence Academy for its outstanding role in shaping future leaders in the defence sector and enhancing the nation's security.

Parmanu Defence Academy has been a leading institution in defence education, offering a wide range of academic programs and training courses for army, airforce and navy exams. The institution's dedication to preparing the next generation of defence professionals has been a cornerstone of its mission, and this award underscores its remarkable accomplishments.

The award was accepted by the Director of Parmanu Defence Academy, Dr. Rajesh Malhotra, who expressed his deep gratitude for the recognition. He acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the academy's faculty, staff, and students, emphasizing that this award reflects their collective efforts.

Parmanu Defence Academy's legacy in defence education continues to flourish, solidifying its position as a leading defence institution in the field. This honor by Menaka Gandhi, a Member of Parliament and former cabinet minister serves as an inspiration for current and future students, motivating them to excel in the defence sector and contribute to the nation's security.

The Education Excellence Award symbolizes the academy's unwavering dedication to education, research, and national defence, highlighting its commitment to preparing skilled and knowledgeable professionals who serve the nation with honor and integrity.

