New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/PNN): Parmanu Defence, a leading defence coaching institute in India has announced collaboration with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani. The partnership aims to promote the brand's coaching services and raise awareness about the importance of defence coaching in India.

The collaboration will see Aftab Shivdasani feature in promotional campaigns for the defence coaching institute's courses, which include training programs for aspirants of defence and paramilitary forces. The campaign will focus on highlighting the quality of coaching and training provided by the institute and how it can help candidates prepare for defence exams.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rajesh Malhotra, the Founder member of the Parmanu Defence institute, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Aftab Shivdasani, a popular figure in the Indian film industry. We believe that his association with our brand will help us to reach a wider audience and promote the importance of defence coaching in our country."

Defence coaching institutes are becoming increasingly popular in India, with many young people aspiring to join the defence or paramilitary forces. The institute's courses aim to provide candidates with the necessary skills and knowledge to pass the rigorous selection process and succeed in their chosen career path.

Aftab Shivdasani, who has been associated with various social causes, expressed his excitement about the collaboration. He said, "I am happy to be associated with this Parmanu Defence Dehradun, an organization that is committed to providing quality coaching to aspirants of defence and paramilitary forces. I hope that this collaboration will help candidates to prepare well for defence exams and serve our country."

The campaign featuring Aftab Shivdasani will be launched across multiple platforms, including social media, print, and outdoor advertising. The campaign is expected to create a buzz in the Indian market, with the aim of increasing awareness about the importance of defence coaching.

"We believe that this collaboration will help us to position our defence coaching institute as a leading brand in the Indian coaching industry. We are committed to providing quality coaching and training to our students, and this collaboration with Aftab Shivdasani is a testament to our commitment," said Malhotra.

The partnership between the defence coaching institute and Aftab Shivdasani is expected to have a significant impact on the Defence coaching industry. With the rise of social media and digital marketing, the campaign is expected to reach millions of people across India, highlighting the importance of defence coaching and how it can help young people succeed in their chosen career path.

The collaboration between the Parmanu Defence Dehradun and Aftab Shivdasani is the latest in a series of brand partnerships between the Indian entertainment and coaching industries. Such collaborations have proven to be successful in raising awareness about the importance of education and career development in India and have helped position defence coaching brands as leaders in the industry.

