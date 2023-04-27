May Day is the annual observance that honours all the working class and all their hard work and dedication in building this world. Also known as International Workers' Day, May Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. As we prepare to celebrate May Day 2023, the working class's significant role in making our society what it is is more evident than ever. People are, therefore, sure to share Happy May Day 2023 wishes, International Workers' Day messages, May Day 2023 WhatsApp stickers and Happy International Workers' Day 2023 Facebook photos with family and friends.

May Day is observed as a public holiday in various parts of the world, including Bangladesh, China, Germany, etc. India also celebrates this day as Labour Day or Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas. May Day celebrations usually revolve around organising various events, both online and offline, that increase awareness about the issues that the working class faces, the need for a just minimum wage system, and the benefits they need to access a fulfilling life. Workers are known to be the foundation of our system; they are the reason behind all the development worldwide.

From building our homes and monuments to keeping our roads safe, labourers play key roles. As we prepare to celebrate May Day 2023, here are some Happy May Day wishes, International Workers' Day messages, May Day 2023 WhatsApp status and Happy International Workers' Day Facebook pictures that you can share online to celebrate this day with all the under-appreciated workers and labourers.

May Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Day Is the Day To Salute the Hard Work and Dedication of Strong-Willed Souls Around Us. Wishing Them a Very Blessed May Day.

May Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Good Wishes of May Day to All the Deserving Workers of the World!

International Workers' Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy International Workers’ Day to Everyone. Where There Is No Labour, There Are No Fruits of Hard Work To Enjoy.

International Workers' Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When You Work Hard for Something, You Enjoy the Success It Brings to You the Most. Warm Wishes on International Workers’ Day to Everyone.

The origins of May Day lie in the labour movement, which pushed for the eight-hour day movement. According to this movement, the working class fought vigilantly for 8 hours for work, 8 hours for recreation and 8 hours for rest. As labourers worldwide still strive to achieve this balance, this annual observance becomes all the more important. Here is wishing everyone a Happy International Workers' Day.

