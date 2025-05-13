VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 13: Pathways World School, Gurgaon, a pioneer in IB education in India and the first to introduce the IB continuum in North India, has announced outstanding university placements for its Class of 2025. These results reflect the school's unwavering commitment to nurturing future-ready global citizens through academic excellence, experiential learning, and personalized mentorship.

The graduating cohort of 100 plus students have received offers from prestigious universities across more than 15 countries. Spanning disciplines such as liberal arts, STEM, medicine, business, design, and law, these placements highlight the depth and diversity of student aspirations and the strength of the school's IB curriculum and college guidance framework.

Highlights of Global University Offers:

Students have secured placements to top-tier international institutions including Brown University, University of Chicago, UC Berkeley, London School of Economics (LSE), University of Toronto, University of Melbourne, Trinity College Dublin, Ritsumeikan APU (Japan), and many more.

These remarkable achievements are not only the result of academic merit but also reflect the leadership, initiative, and international-mindedness fostered at Pathways.

Ms. Sonya Mehta, School Director, Pathways World School, shared:

"At Pathways World School, we prepare our students not just for college, but for life. These placements are a result of the hard work, focus, and purpose our students bring, and the holistic support our faculty and counselors offer throughout their journey."

Adding to this milestone, Pathways World School successfully hosted the PWS Global University Fair 2025, an impactful annual event that welcomed over 70 leading universities from across the globe. Students from across the MYP and DP programmes engaged in meaningful dialogue with university delegates, gaining insights into academic programs, admission processes, scholarships, and student life.

Key Highlights of the Fair:

* Participation from institutions across the USA, UK, Canada, Singapore, Australia, India and more.

* Personalised, one-on-one interactions between students and university representatives, enabling meaningful dialogue and tailored guidance.

* Thoughtful discussions that helped students explore diverse academic pathways and global opportunities.

Ms. Uma Ravitharan, Principal - Diploma Programme (DP), commented:

"The success of our students is rooted in our emphasis on inquiry, reflection, and real-world application. We believe in helping every student find their own voice and purpose. The IB Curriculum at Pathways cultivates thinkers and changemakers, not just test-takers."

Pathways World School continues to lead in delivering future-focused, values-driven international education. With a transdisciplinary approach, world-class faculty, and enriching global exposure, the school empowers students to thrive as compassionate, curious, and capable citizens in a rapidly evolving world

