Gangtok, February 23: Approximately 350 tourist vehicles are stranded near Tsangu between Sipsu and 16th mile along the Jawaharlal Nehru (JN) Road under Sherethang CP/PS jurisdiction following heavy snowfall reported around 11:30 am on Sunday. Due to persistent snowfall in the Sherathang belt, the army has suspended vehicular movement in the affected stretch as a precautionary measure. Nearly 150 vehicles are likely to be caught between Sipsu and Tsangu (Changu), prompting immediate rescue and regulation efforts. Himachal Pradesh Snowfall: Over 1,250 Roads Closed as Heavy Rain and Snow Disrupt Normal Life Across Hill State.

A coordinated operation involving the police, Army, GREF (General Reserve Engineer Force), and residents has been undertaken to evacuate stranded tourists and drivers from the snowbound area safely. Around 46 tourists, including children, have been shifted to the Army Transit Camp at 17th Mile for temporary accommodation and safety until weather conditions improve and roads are cleared. Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy Snowfall Forces Closure of Srinagar-Jammu Highway, Hundreds of Vehicles Stranded in Udhampur (Watch Video).

Rescue operations are still underway, and the remaining stranded vehicles will be secured and rerouted once weather conditions improve and the stretch is cleared for safe movement. Tsangu is a popular tourist destination in Sikkim and attracts thousands of visitors. The area is prone to sudden weather changes and heavy snowfall during this season, often leading to temporary road closures and disruption of tourist movement along the high-altitude route.

