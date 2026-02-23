Kathmandu [Nepal], February 23 (ANI): Eighteen people have reportedly lost their lives after a bus travelling from Pokhara to Kathmandu fell into the Trishuli river on Monday, as reported by The Kathmandu Post.

The vehicle fell into the river when it reached Chinadhara, a place near Charaundi, which is in ward 3 of Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality at around 1:15 am (local time).

The District Traffic Police Office's Chief Dhading Shishir Thapa said that the death toll touched 18.

Chair of the Highway Rescue Management Committee, Rajkumar Thakuri, said that the 25 injured passengers have been sent to the hospital for treatment. The bus was carrying more than 35 passengers.

Personnel from the Nepali Army, Armed Police Force, Nepal Police and local residents are involved in the rescue operation, as per The Kathmandu Post.

Authorities said the nighttime incident has made rescue efforts difficult.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

