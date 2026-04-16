Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Private equity (PE) investment in India's real estate sector rose sharply in the first quarter of 2026, reaching USD 637 million across nine deals, according to a report by real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank India.

This marks more than a twofold increase compared to USD 300 million recorded across three deals in the same period last year, indicating a pickup in transaction activity.

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However, the report noted that investment momentum remains selective, with domestic capital continuing to drive the majority of deals amid persistent global uncertainties.

The office segment emerged as the dominant asset class, attracting USD 529 million, or 83 per cent of total investments, across four transactions. All deals involved stabilised, income-generating assets, reflecting a clear investor preference for steady yields and lower risk exposure.

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Notably, three of these transactions were structured as equity investments, signalling improved confidence in pricing for leased office properties.

In contrast, the residential segment accounted for USD 108 million across five deals, contributing 17 per cent of total investment activity.

The majority of these investments were debt-led, with four out of five deals structured as structured credit. Capital was primarily directed towards mid-income and luxury housing projects, as investors continued to prioritise downside protection in a segment characterised by relatively uncertain exit timelines.

The warehousing and retail sectors did not record any transactions during the quarter, a sharp departure from their combined USD 885 million contribution in 2025.

The report attributed this slowdown to cautious underwriting due to high financing costs and limited availability of stabilised assets at attractive yields. Retail investments, meanwhile, remained episodic, with no large, high-quality opportunities closing during the period.

Geographically, investment activity was heavily concentrated in select markets. The National Capital Region (NCR) accounted for USD 411 million, representing 65 per cent of total inflows, followed by Pune with USD 203 million, or 32 per cent.

Mumbai saw limited activity at USD 23 million, while a transaction in Bengaluru was completed at an undisclosed value.

Domestic investors played a pivotal role, contributing USD 510 million, or 80 per cent of total investments. Foreign capital accounted for the remaining 20 per cent, with USD 128 million deployed selectively in stabilised assets.

The report highlighted that factors such as currency hedging costs, valuation gaps and continued caution towards development risk have constrained cross-border investment.

According to the consultancy, the current investment landscape reflects a risk-calibrated approach, with capital flowing into markets offering strong leasing demand, institutional-grade assets and clearer exit visibility.

It added that the pace of recovery in 2026 will depend on improved valuation alignment and a supportive macroeconomic environment. (ANI)

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