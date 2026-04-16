The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season reaches a critical juncture on Thursday, 16 April 2026, as Karachi Kings host Islamabad United in Match 25 at the National Stadium. With both sides currently occupying the top half of the table, this encounter carries significant weight for playoff seeding. Islamabad United currently sit second in the standings with seven points, closely followed by the Kings, who are looking to capitalise on their games in hand to leapfrog the visitors. PSL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Each Team Can Reach the Knockouts.

KK vs IU Live Streaming and Telecast in Pakistan

Cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan have multiple options for both television and digital viewing. The league’s broadcast rights are distributed across several sports-dedicated networks.

TV Channels: The match will be telecast live on A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super, and Ten Sports.

Digital Streaming: Fans can stream the game live on the Tapmad, Tamasha, and Myco apps. These platforms often provide high-definition streams with various subscription tiers, some of which offer free viewing with advertisements. Daryl Mitchell Follows Ravi Ashwin's Advice, Walks Away As Usman Tariq Pauses While Bowling During PSL 2026 Match (Watch Video)

PSL 2026 International Broadcast Details

The PSL has a significant global footprint, with official broadcast partners in major cricket-playing nations.

Region TV Channel Digital Streaming United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket / Ary Digital Sky Go / Ary Plus USA & Canada Willow TV Willow Sports / YuppTV Middle East (MENA) Cricbuzz TV Cricbuzz / Starzplay / Switch TV Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports Bangladesh T Sports Tapmad Sri Lanka Dialog TV Tapmad / Dialog ViU

KK vs IU Match Details and Timings

Fixture: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United (Match 25)

Date: Thursday, 16 April 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST (7:00 PM PKT)

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match Preview

Islamabad United enter the fixture in high spirits following a commanding nine-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars earlier this month. Led by Shadab Khan, the "United" squad has relied on a balanced bowling attack featuring Salman Irshad and the experienced Imad Wasim, who notably moved to the Islamabad franchise from Karachi in a high-profile transfer.

Karachi Kings, meanwhile, have shown resilient form despite a recent defeat to the Hyderabad Kingsmen. Before that setback, the Kings secured three consecutive wins, demonstrating a potent batting lineup that has thrived under the lights in Karachi. However, history remains on the side of the visitors; Islamabad United have historically dominated this rivalry, winning 18 of the 24 head-to-head meetings between the two franchises.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).