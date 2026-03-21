BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 21: Marking World Water Day, PepsiCo India reaffirmed its ongoing efforts to advance water stewardship, announcing that it replenished 1.48 billion litres of water in 2025. This reflects the company's continued focus on sustainable water resource management. To commemorate the day, the company also released a special video highlighting its Jal Jeevan Melas, bringing its water stewardship efforts to life through meaningful, on-ground impact.

Also Read | AI-Generated Images of Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya at Golden Temple Start Outcry, SGPC Eyes Legal Proceedings.

Aligned with its 'Partnership of Progress' philosophy, PepsiCo India's water stewardship approach focuses on improving water-use efficiency, replenishing local water sources, and enabling access to safe water for communities. The company's efforts are driven through its Sustainable Water Resource Development and Management (SWRDM) program and community-focused Safe Water Access & WASH initiatives, implemented in partnership with organizations such as Alternative Development Initiatives (ADI) and Pandit Jagat Ram Memorial FORCE Trust.

PepsiCo India's SWRDM program adopts a science-led, watershed-based approach to groundwater recharge, with interventions across Channo (Punjab), Pune (Maharashtra), and Kosi (Uttar Pradesh). Through geo-hydrological planning and the creation of rainwater harvesting structures, the program aims to enhance water availability while supporting local ecosystems and agricultural communities. These efforts have also empowered over 89,000 community members by improving access to water, promoting sustainable agriculture, and strengthening climate-resilient livelihoods, enabled through SHG formation, improved farming practices, and drought mitigation initiatives across these regions.

Also Read | Brendon McCullum Drawn To Players Who Drink and Vape; Ben Stokes Blamed For Ashes 2025-26 Defeat: Report.

Complementing these efforts, the company also continues to drive community safe water access and sanitation programs. In partnership with FORCE Trust, PepsiCo India has been working to strengthen rural water security through its Water & WASH initiatives. Building on the success of its work in Mathura, where safe water access and sanitation solutions have already transformed multiple villages, the program is being expanded to reach 100,000 residents across 30 villages, further amplifying its impact.

Speaking on this, Yashika Singh, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Sustainability Head, PepsiCo India and South Asia, said, "At PepsiCo India, water stewardship is central to how we approach sustainability, focused on using less, reusing more, and replenishing what we use. Across our operations, we are adopting innovative solutions to improve water efficiency, while working with communities to support groundwater recharge and sustainable water management. In 2025, we replenished 1.4 billion litres of water, recharging groundwater across key locations such as Channo, Kosi, and Pune, and positively impacting over 89,000 people. Through our Partnership of Progress approach, we are working closely with communities and local institutions to turn intent into impact. When solutions are built collaboratively, they become more sustainable, inclusive, and built to last."

Through its integrated approach, PepsiCo India continues to advance water stewardship by combining infrastructure development, community engagement, and scientific water management practices. These efforts also contribute to improved livelihoods, agricultural resilience, and greater community participation in managing local water resources. The company remains committed to scaling its efforts through strong partnerships and innovative solutions, ensuring that water stewardship continues to drive meaningful impact for both people and the planet.

Watch the video here.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)