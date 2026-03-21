A fresh controversy has emerged after a series of artificial intelligence-generated images surfaced on social media, showing stars including Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Abhishek Sharma within the Harmandir Sahib complex. However, the main concern that has hurt the Sikh sentiments is that several figures, most notably Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya, were depicted without traditional head coverings, a mandatory requirement for all visitors to the holy site. MI vs RCB IPL Tickets for Gold, Silver, and Junior Members Sold Out in Minutes.

A Facebook fan page, Cric Entertainment, shared these images, where Indian cricketers could be seen standing within the Harmandir Sahib complex, which depict players in violation of sacred protocols, have deeply hurt religious sentiments and breached the shrine's maryada (code of conduct). Both images have been marked as AI-generated images.

Yuvraj Singh's Controversial AI Image

Yuvraj Singh seen without a head covering in an AI-generated image (Photo FB@cric Entertainment)

Hardik Pandya seen without a head cover in an AI-generated picture (Photo FB@Cric Entertainment)

As per DNA, SGPC Advocate Amanbir Singh has stated that the committee will address these fake viral images, and is filling complaint with the concerned authorities about all such AI-generated photos in and around the Golden Temple complex.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) recently initiated legal proceedings against the viral circulation of AI-generated images and videos after a fake video showed a skeleton walking around the complex and wearing shoes inside the langar hall, which caught the notice of the Sikh apex body. Rohit Sharma Pot Belly Viral Pic Fact Check: User Shares Morphed Image of MI Star During IPL 2026 Practice Session.

Growing Concerns Over Digital Misrepresentation

The SGPC's concerns stem from the emergence of various AI-generated videos that depict the Harmandir Sahib, commonly known as the Golden Temple, in contexts that are either fabricated or disrespectful.

Officials have highlighted that these deepfake videos, created using sophisticated AI tools, pose a serious threat of misinformation and could potentially be used to spread propaganda or create confusion among devotees. The body emphasised the need to protect the sacred image of the Golden Temple from digital manipulation, which they believe undermines its spiritual significance.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).