New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI/SRV): Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd with its core engineering and its commitment to a cleaner environment has come up with India's First Gas-powered Genset in compliance with CPCB2 norms which has a low operating cost, zero fuel handling, low noise level, environment friendly and zero pilferage. Perfect Generators - Authorized OEM of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is all set to foray into environmentally friendly Gas-powered gensets.

Gas generators are gensets which use natural gas as a fuel to generate electricity. The power outage is slightly improving but still, 3 out of 5 Indian Families are still struggling amidst the massive heatwave. Due to the sudden rise in temperature, there has been an upsurge in electricity demand too and accordingly the demand for power backup generators.

Also Read | Joe Root Overtakes Steve Smith and Kane Williamson in the Race for the Top Spot of … – Latest Tweet by ICC.

In the month of October 2020 when the use of generators was regulated across Delhi NCR, IGL (Indraprastha Gas Ltd) announced that it will help housing societies as well as commercial establishments to switch to natural gas gensets.

Aashim Ahuja - Director of Perfect Generator Technologies Pvt Ltd (Authorise OEM of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd) shared his thoughts about how Perfect Generators have evolved as the Genset Original Equipment Manufacturer of Mahindra Powerol, a division of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Also Read | Pakistan vs West Indies Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV, 1st ODI 2022: Get PAK vs WI Cricket Match Free TV Channel and Live Telecast Details on PTV Sports.

With a modest beginning in 1980, today Perfect Generators is amidst the eminent names in the power generation sector. In 2018 Mahindra came up with a revolution which is India's First Gas Genset in compliance with CPCB2. India's First Gas Generator which is developed by Mahindra and is the perfect solution to all the modern problems arising out of various issues of climate change. Highlighting the advantages of gas gensets apart from environmental benefits gas gensets will also reduce the operational cost of running power backup gensets by half at the current level of prices if run on full capacity. Perfect Generators manufactures Gas Gensets in various models ranging from 10kVA to 315 kVA.

Electricity is the basic human need now and to cope with increasing demand Perfect Generators have been playing a keen role in that. Established in the year 1980 by Ahuja Family in Ghaziabad with a small generator business. Spending more than Four Decades in the energy segment Perfect Generators is also into manufacturing of Silent Diesel Gensets ranging from 5 KVA to 625 kVA. As one of the Biggest OEMs of Mahindra Powerol, Perfect Generators have registered exponential growth and has kept up with its name, PERFECT.

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)