PAK vs WI Live Streaming Online: West Indies are in Pakistan to complete the One-Day International (ODI) leg of their tour in December last year, which was cut short due to COVID-19. The three rescheduled ODIs will begin in Multan, one of the hottest cities in Pakistan. Players not only have to brave the opponents but harsh weather conditions as well. That being said, the PAK vs WI ODI series is important for both the teams as it is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

While West Indies are at fourth spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League team standings, Pakistan find themselves at 10th place. A series win by any margin will help Pakistan break into top five of the points table.

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played on June 08, 2022 (Wednesday). The game will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan and it is scheduled to begin at 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) 04:00 PM as per local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 in India?

In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network will provide the live telecast of West Indies tour of Pakistan 2022. So, PAK vs WI 1st ODI will telecast live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD. In Pakistan, however, the PAK vs WI will be televised on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 match live online streaming as well. Sony’s OTT SonyLIV will provide the live streaming online of PAK vs WI. Fans in Pakistan can watch live streaming online of PAK vs WI on ARY ZAP mobile app.

