New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, urged petroleum dealers across the country to transform into active partners in India's energy transition, while addressing the Plenary Session of the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) conclave.

AIPDA is the largest national body representing petroleum retail outlet dealers. The Minister emphasised the importance of embracing green initiatives, enhancing digital readiness, and evolving business models in line with India's dynamic energy landscape.

Recognising the pivotal role played by petroleum dealers in the energy ecosystem, Minister Puri acknowledged concerns related to dealer commissions, operational costs, and other issues.

He assured the gathering that the Ministry believes in "consultation, not confrontation," and cited the revision of dealer margins in October 2024 and the implementation of intra-state freight rationalisation as concrete steps taken to address disparities.

He further said that structured platforms for feedback and grievance redressal would continue to be strengthened.

Reflecting on the challenges of the past five years--including the COVID-19 pandemic and global geopolitical conflicts--Minister Puri noted that India not only navigated these disruptions effectively but also emerged as a global leader in energy growth.

Despite global volatility, India accounted for 16 per cent of global growth in crude oil consumption and is projected to contribute 25 per cent of such growth over the next three decades.

The Government, he said, has ensured affordable and uninterrupted energy supply to citizens, even during times of global uncertainty.

Highlighting India's achievements in the biofuels sector, the Minister noted that nearly 20 per cent ethanol blending has been achieved in 2025, a significant rise from 1.53 per cent in 2014.

This accomplishment has resulted in Rs 1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange savings, substitution of 238 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil, a reduction of 717 lakh metric tonnes in CO₂ emissions, and direct payments of Rs 1.21 lakh crore to farmers.

He also cited the expansion of CNG stations from 738 in 2014 to over 8,100 today and the provision of 10.33 crore LPG connections under PMUY, empowering women and improving health outcomes.

"These numbers are not just achievements; they are milestones on our journey towards a cleaner, self-reliant energy future," he said.

Appreciating the dedication of petroleum dealers who serve over 67 million customers daily, Minister Puri stated, "You are the physical interface between the Indian citizen and the national energy system."

He emphasized that as India reduces crude oil imports, diversifies energy sources, and boosts renewables, the role of dealers becomes crucial in ensuring accessibility, availability, and affordability--the three pillars of energy justice. He lauded the dealer network's reach from Ladakh to Lakshadweep, ensuring fuel availability even during emergencies, natural disasters, and elections.

Minister Puri called for a transformation of retail outlets into centres of customer excellence, where digital payments, automated billing, clean toilets, strict safety protocols, and effective grievance redressal become the norm.

He urged adoption of technologies that enable zero pilferage, zero tampering, and complete transparency. He also emphasized the growing relevance of non-fuel services at outlets, such as convenience stores, EV charging, utility bill payments, and fintech services, which can enhance customer experience and provide new revenue streams.

The Minister laid out a roadmap for dealers to reposition themselves as energy entrepreneurs. He advised the community to upskill their workforce through structured training in customer service, digital tools, and safety standards.

He encouraged collaboration with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to implement EV charging points, rooftop solar installations, and energy-efficient infrastructure. Minister Puri also stressed the importance of adopting digital dispensing systems, automated monitoring, and transparent auditing to strengthen consumer trust. He highlighted the strategic importance of the dealer network in supporting national objectives like disaster response, public health drives, and voter awareness campaigns.

Minister Puri particularly urged the petroleum dealer fraternity to leverage the prime locations of their retail outlets to generate Non-Fuel Revenue (NFR) by offering services such as communication hubs, battery swapping stations, water kiosks, and digital financial services.

He reiterated that as India navigates the complexities of a rapidly changing energy landscape and works towards becoming a Viksit Bharat, petroleum dealers will continue to play a central and evolving role.

Concluding his address, the Minister called upon dealers to look beyond retail margins and redefine their role in line with the vision of energy self-reliance.

"Let this conclave be not just a gathering of peers, but the starting point of a new journey--a journey that takes you beyond retail, beyond margins, and into the very heart of India's energy transformation," he said. Minister Puri appreciated the enthusiastic participation of AIPDA members from across the country and assured the government's continued support for the collective benefit of citizens, dealers, and Oil Marketing Companies. (ANI)

